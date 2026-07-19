How UDA lost Ol Kalou

DCP candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho won the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

It has now emerged that competing personal interests among President William Ruto's UDA allies, clashes of egos, an uncoordinated campaign approach and a fight for loyalty to the President are some of the reasons for the party’s resounding loss in the Olkalou by-election.

According to insiders within the party, have intimated that different politicians within the party had arrived in Olkalou for their personal political interests as opposed to drumming up support for the party’s candidate Samuel Muchina.