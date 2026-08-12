IPOA chair nominee pledges tougher police oversight

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Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) chairperson nominee Dr. Duncan Ojwang Oburu before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security on August 12, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) chairperson nominee Duncan Ojwang Oburu has pledged to defend the rights of Kenyans and maintain the independence of the police oversight body if approved for the position.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security on Wednesday, Dr. Ojwang said his leadership would be guided by courage, accountability and the constitutional obligation to protect citizens from abuse of power.

“I believe I am courageous. I speak truth. Trust me with that responsibility. We will speak truth to power,” he told MPs.

The nominee said IPOA must remain an independent institution capable of investigating police misconduct without interference, while maintaining constructive cooperation with the National Police Service.

He warned that cooperation should not be mistaken for subordination, particularly when IPOA is investigating allegations against police officers.

“When it comes to misconduct, reported misconduct, checking operations and investigation, IPOA’s judgment and independence in terms of its operation and judgment cannot allow it to take instruction from the IG,” he said.

Dr. Ojwang described IPOA as “the eye of Kenyans,” arguing that citizens, as the sovereign authority under the Constitution, must remain at the centre of police oversight.

His remarks come amid continuing public concerns about police accountability, allegations of brutality and deaths occurring in police custody. The nominee said such issues required urgent intervention, insisting that a police station should be among the safest places for any Kenyan.

He proposed the installation of functional CCTV cameras in police stations and the increased use of body-worn cameras by officers to improve transparency.

“Bad things happen when there is darkness or people cannot see what you are doing,” he said, arguing that recorded evidence could help investigators establish what happens inside police facilities.

The nominee also proposed greater digitisation of police records, including occurrence books, case files and firearms registers.

He said reliance on manual systems could create opportunities for records to be altered or tampered with, potentially weakening investigations.

Technology, he argued, could also help IPOA process complaints more efficiently and reduce delays that sometimes leave victims waiting for justice.

Dr. Ojwang told MPs that IPOA's approved establishment was about 1,300 employees, yet the authority operates with roughly 300 only about a quarter of its required staffing level.

“With more resources and boots on the ground, they can do better,” he said.

The staffing gap is particularly significant given IPOA's responsibility to oversee a National Police Service comprising more than 100,000 officers across the country.

Dr. Ojwang therefore called for increased funding and personnel, saying effective oversight cannot be achieved when an institution is severely understaffed.

He also backed proposals to expand IPOA's mandate beyond the National Police Service to other State agencies whose officers carry firearms or exercise coercive powers, including the Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forest Service and prison services.

“It is long overdue,” he said, arguing that civilian oversight should apply consistently to State institutions exercising significant coercive authority.

Such an expansion, however, would require additional resources and personnel.

The nominee further supported proposals to give IPOA powers to arrest suspects in cases it is investigating, bringing it closer to the operational capabilities of other investigative agencies.

At the heart of his presentation was the delicate balance between independence and cooperation.

Dr. Ojwang said IPOA should work with police authorities on reforms, inspections and engagement, but retain full independence whenever it investigates alleged misconduct.

He also promised to make the authority more accessible to ordinary citizens, particularly those who lodge complaints against police officers.

For Dr. Ojwang, restoring public confidence will ultimately depend on whether Kenyans believe that complaints are heard, investigations are impartial and abuses of power have consequences.