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Gachagua barks at Opposition rivals while Ruto waits for spoils

By Barack Muluka | Aug. 9, 2026
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Former DP Rigathi Gachagua. [DPCS]

The alphabet of life does not change, this is the big lesson for Kenya’s Opposition chiefs. They ride against the tide of this philosophy at their own risk and peril. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs. Our elementary school teachers taught us that this was the way of life.

The 26 letters of the Roman alphabet were embedded in this simple sentence. The philosophy in the alphabet is timeless. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dogs. The tense is different, but both the alphabet and the philosophy remain. It is not just about chanting and singing the Latin ABCD, and all that. It is about the rules of life. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dogs. Nature abhors weakness. The limping gazelle shall be eaten. Yet, the lion and the fox should also watch whom they eat. Often, they outfox the dogs, but also perish.   

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Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua United Opposition Opposition Unity
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