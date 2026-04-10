Changing times: More Kenyans are ditching the road for skies

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In 2025, domestic tourism now accounts for 5.2 million local travellers, nearly double the 2.7 million international visitors recorded in the same year. [iStockphoto]

Domestic air travel in Kenya is undergoing a quiet but powerful transformation. Once reserved for tourists and corporate executives, flying is increasingly becoming a practical, everyday option for a broader segment of Kenyans.

This shift is being driven by evolving travel patterns, largely influenced by devolution, which has expanded economic activity across counties over the past decade. As governance, investment, and commerce decentralise beyond Nairobi, the need for faster, more efficient travel has grown significantly.

The data supports this transition. According to the Kenya Tourism Sector Performance Report 2025, domestic tourism now accounts for 5.2 million local travellers, nearly double the 2.7 million international visitors recorded in the same year. This signals a fundamental shift in how Kenyans are moving, exploring, and engaging with their own country.

While coastal destinations and flagship parks such as the Maasai Mara remain popular, travel is no longer limited to traditional tourism circuits. Counties that were once considered peripheral are now attracting business travellers, government officials, and local tourists alike. This has created new demand corridors that are steadily reshaping Kenya’s domestic aviation landscape.

A key driver of this demand is the rise of event-based travel. Cultural festivals, trade expos, and investment forums are increasingly becoming national attractions. Events such as the annual Piny Luo Festival in Nyanza now draw thousands of attendees from across the country, blending culture, business, and tourism into a single experience.

Similarly, county-level investment conferences and devolution forums have become regular fixtures on Kenya’s calendar, attracting policymakers, investors, development partners, and members of the diaspora. For many participants, particularly those balancing tight schedules, flying is no longer a luxury—it is the only practical way to attend.

A two-day conference in Kisumu or Eldoret, or a weekend cultural festival in the lakeside region, becomes significantly more accessible when travel time is reduced from an entire day on the road to under an hour in the air. As a result, airlines are increasingly factoring event-driven travel into their scheduling and capacity planning.

Since its introduction in 2013, devolution has redistributed political and economic power from Nairobi to the counties. Today, county headquarters are hubs of governance, procurement, and development activity. Routine engagements such as stakeholder meetings, project inspections, and inter-county collaborations continue to generate sustained travel demand.

Government expenditure on domestic travel; particularly by county administrations and national agencies operating in the regions, has also grown steadily. In this context, domestic flights are no longer just a convenience; they are efficiency tools, enabling participation in multiple engagements across different counties within limited timeframes.

At the same time, there has been a notable shift in perception among ordinary Kenyans. Competitive pricing, with fares sometimes as low as Sh 5,000 one-way, more flexible booking options, and the repositioning of regional carriers are steadily eroding the long-held view of flying as an exclusive luxury.

Promotional fares that are increasingly comparable to the total cost of long-distance bus travel, when time and comfort are factored in, are bringing first-time flyers into the market. Combined with the growth of digital booking platforms and travel agencies, planning and paying for domestic travel has become more accessible than ever before.

This is precisely why players like fly748.com have rejoined the market to respond to the rising demand for domestic tourism and business travel, and to offer connections across key routes.

Unlike larger carriers that often focus on high-traffic trunk routes, smaller aircraft and more agile operations allow regional airlines to respond quickly to demand surges tied to events, seasons, and emerging destinations.