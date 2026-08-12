NCPWD begins nationwide vetting for PWD tax exemption

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National Council for Persons With Disability (NCPWD) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Munene during a verification exercise in Kisii on August 12, 2026. [Courtesy]

A multi-agency team led by the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) has begun a nationwide verification exercise to establish the eligibility of persons with disabilities (PWDs) seeking tax exemption certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The exercise, which entered its second day in various parts of the country, is expected to continue for the next two weeks in designated regions as the government seeks to ensure that eligible persons with disabilities benefit from tax relief provided for under the law.

Speaking during the exercise at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, NCPWD Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Munene said the initiative was aimed at making tax relief accessible to eligible PWDs working in both formal and informal employment.

Dr. Munene said Kisii was selected as a strategic centre because it serves several neighbouring counties. More than 400 people had already undergone the vetting process in the region.

“The nationwide exercise is aimed at providing tax relief for persons with disabilities in formal and informal employment as stipulated under the Persons with Disabilities Act,” Dr. Munene said.

He urged persons with disabilities to take advantage of the exercise and apply for tax exemption in the 12 counties where the verification exercise is being conducted.

The vetting comes against the backdrop of efforts to operationalise the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2025, which NCPWD says will strengthen the protection of rights of persons with disabilities and improve enforcement of their entitlements.

Dr. Munene said the council was in the final stages of operationalising the new law, describing it as an important step towards advancing human rights and restructuring the mechanisms through which the rights of PWDs are protected.

At the Kisii exercise, applicants were subjected to an assessment aimed at confirming their registration status, income and tax compliance.

Kisii NCPWD officer Gabriella Ogom explained that applicants who do not meet the eligibility requirements would have an opportunity to challenge the decision.

“The PWDs who fail to meet the eligibility criteria can appeal the decision of the assessment team to ensure that their rights are safeguarded,” Ogom said.

The process has also been digitised through the e-Citizen platform. Applicants are required to submit their applications online before appearing physically for assessment.

Head of the Assessment Team at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, Shem Onserio, said applicants should carry their national identity cards, while minors should present birth certificates and attend the assessment accompanied by their next of kin.

He urged eligible persons with disabilities to turn up in large numbers, noting that accurate information collected during the process would also assist the government in planning programmes targeting PWDs.

The tax exemption exercise is taking place as NCPWD works on regulations required to fully implement the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2025.

The council has developed three sets of regulations covering registration, adjustment orders and income tax.

The Registration and Adjustment Order Regulations have progressed, while the Income Tax Regulations are undergoing further consultations with the National Treasury and KRA.

NCPWD says the consultations are intended to ensure that the proposed regulations are workable and responsive to the needs of persons with disabilities.

Once the draft Income Tax Regulations are finalised, the council plans to undertake public participation, allowing PWDs and other stakeholders to scrutinise the proposals and submit recommendations.

The council has pledged that the process will remain inclusive and transparent.

For thousands of persons with disabilities seeking tax relief, the ongoing verification represents an opportunity to access a legal entitlement while helping government establish accurate information needed to design effective disability programmes.

NCPWD has encouraged the PWD community and other stakeholders to remain engaged as the country moves towards full implementation of the new disability law.

The council said it would continue providing updates on the next stages, including arrangements for public participation on the pending regulations.