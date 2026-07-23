NTSA intensifies road safety crackdown as school holiday begins

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NTSA officials erect roadblock during recent crackdown on unroad worthy vehicles. [Courtesy]

The government has launched a nationwide road safety campaign dubbed Operation Watoto Wafike Salama as schools prepare to close for the August holidays.

This comes at a time when thousands of learners expected to travel over the coming days, authorities are now urging motorists, parents, school transport providers and pedestrians to exercise extra caution.

This is amid growing concern over rising road deaths arising from careless driving and ignoring road signs.

The operation, spearheaded by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in collaboration with the National Police Service, County Transport and Safety Committees and other agencies, seeks to reduce road crashes during the busy holiday travel period when thousands of learners travel to and from school.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, NTSA said increased movement of school buses, public service vehicles and private cars during school closing and opening periods significantly raises the risk of road crashes involving children.

"As schools across the country prepare for the August holidays, the Authority reminds all road users, parents, guardians, school bus operators and transporters of the critical need to prioritize the safety of our children," NTSA said.

Authorities say speeding, reckless overtaking, drunk driving, overloading, driver fatigue, poor vehicle maintenance and failure by pedestrians to use designated crossing points remain among the leading causes of crashes.

To address the problem, NTSA and the National Police Service have announced intensified enforcement during the school holiday period.

The operation will involve heightened multi-agency patrols, roadside inspections and random compliance checks on vehicles transporting children.

Police officers and NTSA inspectors will inspect vehicles for roadworthiness, including functioning speed limiters, seat belts, tyres, brakes, lights and other safety equipment.

The agencies will also conduct checks on driving licences, PSV badges, road service licences and vehicle inspection certificates while cracking down on speeding, overloading, drunk driving and driver fatigue.

The National Police Service has expressed concern over the continued rise in road deaths and warned motorists against ignoring traffic laws.

"We are deeply concerned about the rise in road fatalities. The increase highlights the urgent need for stronger enforcement and greater public awareness," traffic police officials have said.

The Authority noted that every road user has a responsibility to ensure children arrive home safely.

The campaign comes against the backdrop of worrying road safety statistics that continue to show an increase in fatalities across the country.

According to NTSA, 2,150 people lost their lives on Kenyan roads during the first half of 2026, representing an 11 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Pedestrians remain the most affected group, accounting for 836 deaths, followed by motorcyclists.

The trend mirrors the situation witnessed in 2025, when more than 4,100 people died in road crashes nationwide, with pedestrians and boda boda riders accounting for the largest share of fatalities.

Besides enforcement, NTSA says public education will form a key part of the campaign, with awareness programmes targeting motorists, school transport operators and the general public.

The Authority has urged Kenyans to report reckless drivers and unsafe practices that put children at risk through the police emergency numbers 999, 911 and 112, St. John Ambulance, the Kenya Red Cross emergency line or the NTSA incident reporting platform.

"Road safety is a shared responsibility. Let us all play our part to protect our children," NTSA said.

NTSA says the government aims to cut road deaths through improved enforcement, safer infrastructure, public education and better emergency response.

Road crashes currently cost Kenya an estimated Sh450 billion annually, underscoring the economic and social burden of road accidents.