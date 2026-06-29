NTSA suspends enforcement of new vehicle inspection rules

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The suspension offers motorists relief after they expressed concerns over the implementation of the regulations that were to take effect from July 1. [File, Standard]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended enforcement of the mandatory vehicle inspection rules.

The authority on Sunday said it had notified police not to demand proof of the mandatory inspection certificate from private vehicles during road checks until further notice.

The suspension offers motorists relief after they expressed concerns over the implementation of the regulations that were to take effect from July 1.

In a statement, the authority said, “During route checks, traffic officers shall not enforce the mandatory inspection requirement on private motor vehicle owners.”

Initially, the authority had indicated that all private vehicles older than four years would be subjected to annual inspections under the newly introduced road safety framework.

NTSA said that although vehicle owners are expected to continue booking inspections through the NTSA services portal on eCitizen, enforcement will only begin once the implementation framework is fully established.

"Information on implementation and enforcement of the abovementioned sections/rules shall be communicated to the public in due course," the Authority said.

But motorists questioned the preparedness of inspection centres, the cost of compliance and the timelines for implementation.

The regulator also announced a reprieve for school transport operators and commercial service vehicle owners on some of the new technical requirements.

School transport operators will not face penalties for failing to install reflectorised red stop mechanical signal arms and telematic systems as required under Rules 13 and 14 of the Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2026.

Similarly, operators of commercial service vehicles will not be penalised for failing to install telematic systems required under Regulation 9(d) of the NTSA (Operations of Commercial Vehicles) Regulations, 2026.

The Authority said implementation dates for the suspended provisions will be announced separately after adequate preparations have been completed.

The new inspection framework is part of NTSA's broader efforts to improve road safety, reduce mechanical-related road crashes and ensure that vehicles operating on Kenyan roads meet minimum safety standards.

Under the regulations, commercial service vehicles and school transport vehicles will continue undergoing mandatory inspections at NTSA inspection centres and must display valid inspection stickers before being allowed to operate.

"The Authority has noted the circulation of inaccurate and misleading information regarding motor vehicle inspection. We strongly urge the public to rely exclusively on official communication issued directly by the Authority through its official channels/platforms," it said.