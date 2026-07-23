45 pedestrians charged in fresh NTSA crackdown

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A total of 45 pedestrians have been arraigned in court after they were arrested for allegedly obstructing the free flow of traffic by failing to use the Nyayo Stadium footbridge along Mombasa Road.

In a statement, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said the pedestrians were arrested during an enforcement operation targeting unsafe road-crossing practices along the busy highway.

"A total of 45 pedestrians have been arraigned in court after they were arrested for willfully obstructing the free flow of traffic at the Nyayo Stadium footbridge along Mombasa Road," the authority said.

The latest arrests come days after 22 other pedestrians were arraigned for allegedly crossing the Thika Superhighway at Allsops instead of using a designated footbridge, signalling an intensified crackdown on pedestrians flouting traffic rules.

NTSA said the enforcement drive follows a rise in road crashes recorded during the first half of 2026.

According to the authority, 836 pedestrians were among the 2,150 people killed in road crashes between January and June 30, accounting for 38 per cent of all road fatalities during the period.

The authority has urged pedestrians to use designated crossing points and footbridges at all times, warning that failure to do so puts lives at risk and may result in legal action.