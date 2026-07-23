Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

45 pedestrians charged in fresh NTSA crackdown

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 23, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A total of 45 pedestrians have been arraigned in court after they were arrested for allegedly obstructing the free flow of traffic by failing to use the Nyayo Stadium footbridge along Mombasa Road.

In a statement, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said the pedestrians were arrested during an enforcement operation targeting unsafe road-crossing practices along the busy highway.

 "A total of 45 pedestrians have been arraigned in court after they were arrested for willfully obstructing the free flow of traffic at the Nyayo Stadium footbridge along Mombasa Road," the authority said.

The latest arrests come days after 22 other pedestrians were arraigned for allegedly crossing the Thika Superhighway at Allsops instead of using a designated footbridge, signalling an intensified crackdown on pedestrians flouting traffic rules.

NTSA said the enforcement drive follows a rise in road crashes recorded during the first half of 2026.

According to the authority, 836 pedestrians were among the 2,150 people killed in road crashes between January and June 30, accounting for 38 per cent of all road fatalities during the period.

The authority has urged pedestrians to use designated crossing points and footbridges at all times, warning that failure to do so puts lives at risk and may result in legal action.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Traffic Violations Footbridge Violation Traffic Offense
.

Latest Stories

How Gachagua won Ol Kalou by-election and lost it the same day
How Gachagua won Ol Kalou by-election and lost it the same day
Opinion
By Muchiri Karanja
1 hr ago
It is time for Kenya to rethink judicial accountability design
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
1 hr ago
Why cracking student unrest is a shared responsibility
Opinion
By Amanda Birkenstock
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From power to jail: How secret affair, pregnancy and murder plot led to Obado's conviction
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
From power to jail: How secret affair, pregnancy and murder plot led to Obado's conviction
Ogamba: No student will be left out under new university funding model
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Ogamba: No student will be left out under new university funding model
Murkomen deflects criticism over goon violence to Kanja
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
Murkomen deflects criticism over goon violence to Kanja
Charles Owino's appointment sparks speculation of Cabinet reshuffle
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Charles Owino's appointment sparks speculation of Cabinet reshuffle
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved