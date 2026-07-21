Healthcare services paralysed as workers begin nationwide strike

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Peterson Wachira, Chairperson of the Health Union Caucus, during a press briefing at which the union announced a nationwide strike that shall commence at midnight on Monday, July 20, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Healthcare services across Kenya have been left paralysed as medical practitioners began a nationwide strike at midnight following the expiry of a 14-day strike notice issued on July 6, 2026, over the government's failure to absorb Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff into permanent and pensionable terms.

The industrial action, announced by the Health Union Caucus on Monday, is expected to cripple healthcare delivery in all 47 counties, with thousands of patients now forced to seek alternative treatment.

The unions said the strike follows months of failed negotiations despite the issuance of a 21-day demand notice on June 15 and a subsequent 14-day strike notice on July 6.

They accused county governments of ignoring repeated appeals to implement agreements concerning UHC workers, whose contracts expired on June 30.

The Health Union Caucus Chairperson and Kenya Union of Clinical Officers National Chairperson, Peterson Wachira, said county governments had failed to honour their obligations despite sufficient time being granted.

"We issued a 21-day demand notice, followed by a 14-day strike notice to give governors ample time to do the right thing. We even reminded them last week that time was running out. Unfortunately, because of neglect and inaction by county governments, health workers have commenced their strike from midnight today," said Wachira.

He said that over 7000 UHC workers are currently without salaries, medical insurance or valid employment contracts, leaving them unable to access healthcare services themselves.

"As we stand here today, the 7,450 UHC staff do not have salaries this month. They have no medical cover and they have no formal engagement with either the county governments or the national government," he said.

Wachira commended President William Ruto, Parliament and the Ministry of Health for facilitating the budget required to absorb the workers, saying the remaining obstacle lies with county governments.

"The President has done his job, parliament has allocated the necessary funds and the Ministry of Health has played its part. The weakest link in healthcare today is the county governments," he said.

He said the continued standoff had exposed weaknesses in the management of human resources under devolved health services, calling for a national conversation on returning the management of healthcare workers to the national government or establishing a Health Service Commission under Article 189 of the Constitution.

The unions announced that health workers drawn from various groups, including clinical officers, laboratory officers, biomedical engineers, pharmaceutical technologists, nutritionists and public health officers, will stage demonstrations in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The protesters are expected to march to the Council of Governors' offices before proceeding to Parliament, while healthcare workers in all counties will report daily to governors' offices and county assemblies until their grievances are addressed.

Public Health Union Secretary General Brown Ashira blamed governors for what he termed the failure to manage the country's health workforce.

"We are now calling for the management of healthcare workers to revert to the national government; we cannot continue playing politics with the health of Kenyans," he said.

Ashira warned that public hospitals across the country had already begun experiencing service disruptions, citing facilities including Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Pumwani Maternity Hospital and Mbagathi Hospital.

He further accused county governments of delaying the signing of Recognition Agreements (RAs) and the implementation of Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs), despite unions meeting all legal requirements.

Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers National Chairperson Nicholas Odipo termed governors "the saboteurs of devolution," arguing that counties had demonstrated they were unable to effectively manage health human resources.

"For two years, we have camped at Parliament to ensure funds are allocated for UHC workers, today the money is available, but governors have refused to implement the process," he said.

Odipo also criticised the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, claiming county healthcare workers had been excluded from recent salary reviews.

Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists Secretary General Ronald Oduor said the strike extends beyond UHC workers to the entire healthcare workforce.

"These are the same healthcare workers who served this country during the COVID-19 pandemic; today they have no contracts, no salaries and no health insurance," he said.

Biomedical Engineers of Kenya Assistant Secretary General Amon Matara warned that suspension of biomedical engineering services would significantly affect hospital operations.

"If biomedical engineering stops, hospital services cannot continue because critical medical equipment will not be maintained," he said.

Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers Secretary General Pius Nyakundi maintained that the dispute was no longer about funding but implementation, saying Parliament had already allocated the required budget.

He accused county governments of frustrating the absorption process despite repeated engagements by health unions.

The unions also faulted counties for failing to implement return-to-work agreements signed earlier this year, including the signing and implementation of Collective Bargaining Agreements for clinical officers.

Health workers have advised Kenyans seeking treatment in public hospitals to seek alternative services in private facilities as the strike continues.

The unions insisted they had exhausted all avenues for dialogue and vowed to maintain the industrial action until UHC workers are issued permanent and pensionable appointment letters and pending labour agreements are fully implemented.