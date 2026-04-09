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Three arrested over attack on Senator Osotsi in Kisumu

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 9, 2026
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The suspects are currently in police custody and are being processed for arraignment in court.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kisumu have arrested three suspects linked to the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi at a restaurant at the West End Mall.

The suspects, Carlos Owiti alias Kalonje (24) from Nyalenda, Eric Otieno alias Dude (39) from Manyatta, and Vincent Odhiambo alias Tinga (27) from Nyalenda, are in police custody and are being processed for arraignment.

"Investigations have been intensified, with detectives actively pursuing additional suspects linked to the incident," DCI said in a statement on Thursday.

At the same time, DCI boss Mohamed Amin thanked members of the public for providing crucial information and urged continued cooperation as efforts to bring all those responsible to justice continue.

The attack has been condemned by various leaders, including the United Opposition leaders, who had earlier warned of private prosecution against Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo if those responsible are not arrested.

Speaking after visiting the senator at Karen Hospital, Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka claimed the attack appeared to be politically motivated and warned against attempts to inflame ethnic tensions between the Luo and Luhya communities.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo called on the Inspector General of Police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to act, accusing them of failing to curb rising criminal activity.

“These are people who have been identified and committed a criminal act in full view of the public,” he said, urging arrests and prosecutions.

He also warned those involved they risk charges of murder or manslaughter if violence escalates.

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