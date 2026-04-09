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Opposition condemns attack on Osotsi, accuses state of inaction

By Ronald Kipruto | Apr. 9, 2026
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Members of the United Opposition led by Kalonzo Musyoka (center), Eugene Wamalwa, Caleb Hamisi, Boni Khalwale, Raphael Tuju, Daniel Maanzo, Senator Eddy Oketch among others after they visited Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi at The Karen Hospital, Nairobi on April 9, 2026.[Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

United Opposition leaders have condemned the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu on Wednesday, warning of private prosecution against Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo if those responsible are not arrested.

Speaking after visiting the senator at Karen Hospital, Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka claimed the attack appeared to be politically motivated and warned against attempts to inflame ethnic tensions between the Luo and Luhya communities.

He said Osotsi was in stable condition and urged political tolerance.

“If we do not embrace a culture of political tolerance, this country will be torn apart,” said Kalonzo.

He also called on senators Dan Maanzo and Boni Khalwale to push for a special sitting in both the Senate and National Assembly to discuss the matter.

Saboti MP Caleb Hamisi said attacks of this nature were becoming increasingly common and urged President William Ruto to intervene.

“They seem to have a command centre, and these goons are all over the country,” Hamisi said, adding that democracy was under threat.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo called on the Inspector General of Police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to act, accusing them of failing to curb rising criminal activity.

“These are people who have been identified and committed a criminal act in full view of the public,” he said, urging arrests and prosecutions.

He also warned those involved they risk charges of murder or manslaughter if violence escalates.

Homa Bay Governor and ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga also condemned the attack, calling on police to identify and prosecute those responsible.

ODM acting Secretary-General Catherine Omanyo has also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of both the planners and perpetrators of the attack.

 

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Related Topics

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi United Opposition Kisumu attack Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka
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