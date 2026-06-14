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North Eastern got raw deal in Budget, says Saney

By Edwin Nyarangi | Jun. 14, 2026
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Wajir North MP Ibrahim Abdi Saney has criticised the Budget Estimates presented by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi. [File, Standard]

Wajir North MP Ibrahim Abdi Saney has said there is nothing to smile about in the budget estimates for North Eastern and his constituents. He said the estimates presented by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi had nothing positive for North Eastern region.  

Speaking to Journalists at Parliament Buildings immediately after Mbadi concluded his presentation, the MP said the region has been further marginalised. 

“The people of North Eastern Kenya have got nothing to celebrate about this budget which has further marginalised them,” said Saney.

The UDA elected MP lamented that the budget has not addressed anything about livestock which is the mainstay of the region and he has nothing to take to his constituents after four years.  

Saney made it clear that for Northern Kenya, it was no longer marginalisation but absolute exclusion which is a matter of great concern. He said he built an ICT Hub using Constituency Development Fund but it has become a white elephant in reference to Mbadi’s assertion that each constituency has a working ICT hub. 

“There is nothing to celebrate as a UDA elected MP for the last four years. I hope things will be better in our final year in office before we head to the 2027 elections,” he said. The MP took issue with his colleagues in North Eastern for remaining silent yet there is nothing tangible except free primary education. 

Saney said he supported President Ruto’s election and feels that his people are yet to get what they deserve.

“I am in full support of President William Ruto but my people have not gotten what they deserve through this budget estimates,” he added.

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MP Ibrahim Abdi Saney Kenya's 2026 Budget Treasury CS John Mbadi North Eastern Region
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