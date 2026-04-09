KDF receives guns and MRI machine from Indian Navy

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The Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), General Charles Kahariri, hosted a delegation from India during a courtesy call at the Defence Headquarters.[Courtesy, MoD].

The Kenya Navy sea defense capability has received a major boost in its medical department after receiving combat gears and medical facility from the Indian Navy.On Wednesday, Kenyan Navy and Indian Navy signed an Implementing Arrangement under a Quick Impact Project (QIP) for the provision of a 1.5 Tesla MRI machine.The machine is used for general imaging, musculoskeletal studies, cardiac imaging, and neuro scans. The Kenyan Navy also received 100 INSAS rifles and 50,000 rounds of ammunition.

The MRI and the arsenal are part of the growing depth of defense cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Kenyan Navy that was handed over during a three-day port visit by the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trikand, a frontline guided-missile frigate of the Indian Navy, as part of its operational deployment in the Western Indian Ocean Region.

The port visit was accompanied by Vice Admiral K. Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, who is aligned with India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions). The Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), General Charles Kahariri, hosted a delegation from India during a courtesy call at the Defence Headquarters.[Courtesy, MoD]

During the visit the Indian Navy emphasised its vision and commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships with African nations.

The three-day visit will see the ship’s crew engage in a range of professional exchanges and interactions with the Kenya Navy, aimed at enhancing interoperability and sharing best practices.

The visit will conclude with a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) between INS Trikand and a Kenya Navy ship, reflecting growing operational cooperation and mutual trust between the two navies.

During the visit, Vice Admiral Swaminathan and the High Commissioner of India to Kenya, held a high-level meeting with Chief of the Defense Forces of Kenya General Charles Kahariri in Nairobi to discuss further strengthening bilateral defense cooperation, including capacity building, training exchanges, and enhancing institutional linkages.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan and Dr Swaika also met with the Principal Secretary for Defense, Patrick Mariru (PhD), to review the expanding India–Kenya defense partnership to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan also held discussions with Major General Paul Otieno, Commander of the Kenya Navy, in Mombasa, focusing on strengthening maritime cooperation, training exchanges, and avenues for enhanced collaboration in the Western Indian Ocean Region.

During the visit, a deck reception was co-hosted onboard INS Trikand in Mombasa by Vice Admiral Swaminathan and the High Commissioner, bringing together senior Kenyan officials, including Major General Paul Otieno as Chief Guest; deputy governors of Kilifi and Taita Taveta; representatives of the Kenya Navy; members of the diplomatic corps; and prominent members of the Indian diaspora.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan said the event celebrated the deep-rooted maritime and cultural linkages between India and Kenya and reaffirmed the shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and security.The admiral said the visit of INS Trikand highlights the growing depth of India–Kenya relations, particularly in the maritime domain, and reflects a shared vision for a secure, stable, and prosperous Western Indian Ocean region.