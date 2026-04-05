Ruto vows to crush oil cartels after swoop nets top energy officials

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President William Ruto and other state officials attend Easter Sunday church service in Kigoris, Narok County on April 5, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has vowed a sweeping crackdown on cartels in the energy sector, targeting individuals accused of manipulating the oil supply chain for profit.

The pledge follows an Easter weekend swoop that resulted in the arrest and subsequent resignation of senior Energy and Petroleum Ministry officials.

Speaking at a Sunday church service in Kilgoris, Narok County, Ruto accused the officials of colluding to influence fuel cargo procurement in a bid to artificially drive up pump prices, exploiting the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has already strained global oil supply chains and is expected to push costs further.

"The cartels in the oil sector will be dealt with. They'll have nowhere to run to within this country. They are aware of the situation in the Middle East but are still adamant on compounding the problem back at home," the President said.

"I must say, for the record, that this is the administration that will deal firmly, decisively, and conclusively with all cartels," he added.

Rais William Ruto Ameahidi Wakenya: Hatua Kali Zitachukuliwa Dhidi ya Washukiwa wa Sakata la Mafuta.#KTNLeoWikendi pic.twitter.com/C2Q5JwW1Ym — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) April 5, 2026

The remarks come as investigators probe a controversial fuel cargo that docked at the Port of Mombasa carrying an overpriced and reportedly substandard oil consignment.

Government officials approved the cargo despite concerns over its quality and cost.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi disclosed on Sunday that the shipment was Sh4.8 billion more expensive than a comparable consignment procured through the government-to-government (G-to-G) framework, and would have pushed pump prices up by Sh43 per litre had it entered the supply chain.

The scandal has since claimed three high-profile casualties: Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Joe Sang, and Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo, all of whom were arrested and later resigned.

Others include Deputy Director of Petroleum Joseph Wafula and KPC Supply and Logistics Manager Joel Mburu.

They are accused of falsifying data on the country's fuel reserves to justify emergency procurement, triggering a costly purchase.

A second shipment linked to the scheme has since been cancelled.

"We finished cartels in the fertiliser, sugar, and coffee sectors and we will deal with the ones in oil. We are going to be firm so as to have accountability," Ruto said.

Despite the high-profile arrests, the officials were released without charge — fuelling public scepticism over whether those responsible will ultimately face justice for what critics are calling economic sabotage.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has since moved to quell those concerns, clarifying that the officials remain under investigation.

The agency said it is still taking statements and compiling evidence before forwarding case files to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for a charging decision.