Joseph Oketch appointed as EPRA's Acting Director-General

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Energy Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, KPC Managing Director Joe Sang, and EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria who recently resigned.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has appointed Eng Joseph Oketch as the Acting Director-General following the resignation of Daniel Kiptoo.

Eng Oketch, who currently heads the Electricity and Renewable Energy Directorate at the Authority, will take over leadership as the regulator seeks to ensure continuity in its operations.

In his current role, Oketch oversees the formulation, review, and monitoring of regulations, standards, and codes within the energy sector.

He has been with EPRA for the past ten years and brings over 25 years of experience in the energy industry. Before joining the Authority, he held senior positions at Kenya Power and the Rural Electrification Authority.

His appointment comes a day after Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, and Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Joe Sang resigned from their positions.

They were arrested over allegations of procuring substandard fuel, raising fresh concerns about fuel quality across the country.

State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei, in a statement issued Saturday, said the resignations came after the arrest of the officials on Thursday, over what he described as “egregious misrepresentation” in the country’s petroleum supply chain