Deputy Governor condemns spate of killings in Machakos, Kitui counties

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Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi calls for an end to the senseless killings in the region. [File, Standard]

Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi on Sunday condemned the spate of killings witnessed last week in the region and in Kitui County, terming them barbaric.

Mwangangi said the Machakos town incident was particularly chilling following the brutal murder of three young men suspected to be criminals.

The Deputy Governor said no one has the right to take the law into their own hands.

He regretted that the three young men met their deaths at the hands of rogue individuals who failed to respect the laws of the country.

"Whether one has committed a crime or not, no one has the right to take his or her life because this is contrary to our laws," he said, adding that those behind the killings should face the full force of the law.

He said it was painful and unbearable for the parents who lost their sons through the senseless killings.

"Such heinous actions could have been prevented if those behind them had followed the due process of the law," he said.

The Deputy Governor also condemned the killing of four people in Tseikuru, Mwingi, Kitui County, by suspected camel herders, saying the incident was uncalled for and not the first of its kind.

"In the recent past, we have witnessed similar cases in that region, and to date the government has failed to contain the killings," he said.

Mwangangi faulted the Ministry of Interior for failing to curb the killing of innocent Kenyans in Kitui County.

He said Kenyans pay taxes with the expectation of receiving government services, but the prevailing insecurity in Kitui leaves a lot to be desired.

"The government should come out clean on this matter and tell Kenyans why it has failed to contain the escalating insecurity in the area," he said.