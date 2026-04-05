Deal gone sour: Arrest of energy bosses exposes deep rot in sector

EPRA boss Daniel Kiptoo, KPC MD Joe Sang and Energy PS Liban Mohamed who who were arrested over the alleged importation of substandard fuel. [File, Standard]

A scheme to undercut a high-ranking government official in the multibillion oil procurement has exploded, claiming jobs of three petroleum sector bosses while exposing Kenyans to losses in what could be illegally acquired and highly priced petroleum products.

The plot to circumvent the Government-to-Government fuel importation deal behind the back of a top government official and powerful oil marketing companies has now blown into a major scandal.