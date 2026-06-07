Wetang'ula hints at 2032 presidential bid

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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula addressing youth at his Namuyemba residence in Bungoma County on June 7, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urged young people in Western Kenya to support President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, arguing that their participation in the democratic process will be crucial in shaping the country’s future leadership.

Speaking at his Namuyemba residence in Bungoma County during a meeting attended by thousands of youths on Sunday, Wetang’ula also hinted at his own political ambitions beyond 2027, suggesting that Western Kenya should strategically position itself for the presidency in 2032.

The Ford Kenya leader said the region must first consolidate its support for President Ruto’s second-term bid before pursuing its own leadership aspirations.

“I have walked a long political journey. I cannot now come back to seek a Senate seat, a parliamentary seat, or a governorship. I am moving forward,” Wetang’ula told the gathering.

The Speaker said leaders from Western Kenya must cultivate strong national alliances with other regions to strengthen their influence in national politics.

“We must build friendships with other communities from the Coast, Luo Nyanza, the Rift Valley, and Mount Kenya. I want you to be my goodwill ambassadors as I prepare myself for the top job,” he said.

Wetang’ula described his partnership with President Ruto as critical to both regional and national development, saying the immediate focus should be securing the President’s re-election in 2027.

“We are pushing President Ruto’s agenda; we are partners. Now we must work for his re-election in 2027, and then in 2032 it will be our turn. The best way to get there is by using the President’s goodwill,” he said.

The Speaker also used the forum to encourage young people to acquire national identity cards, terming the document a key tool for civic participation and voter registration.

“It is important to get your political weapon. The identity card is what allows you to get your vote. I want to urge you, young people, you are my last line of defence. I work hard because of you. I move fast and tirelessly like dikdik because of you,” he said.

Wetang’ula praised the government’s decision to waive fees for first-time identity card registration and replacement, urging eligible youths to take advantage of the initiative.

“I encouraged them to take full advantage of the Government’s decision to waive fees for first-time national identity card registration and ID replacement. Possession of this vital document not only grants access to essential services and opportunities but also empowers every citizen to exercise their constitutional right to participate in the democratic process through voting,” he said.

The Speaker further called on young people to reject divisive politics and embrace peaceful civic engagement.

“Our nation’s progress depends on unity, peaceful coexistence and responsible leadership. I caution young people against being manipulated into violence, disorder or disruption of political activities,” he said.

During the meeting, several leaders voiced support for Wetang’ula’s future political ambitions. David Wakoli warned against what he termed attacks on Western Kenya leaders, while Nabii Nabwera said Members of Parliament from the region had agreed to rally behind Wetang’ula ahead of the 2032 presidential contest.

“I have just come from Kakamega County, where I presented evidence that Members of Parliament from Western Kenya have agreed that Speaker Wetang’ula is the one we are moving forward with towards the 2032 General Election,” Nabwera said.

Other leaders present included Catherine Wambilianga, John Makali, John Chikati, former Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga and Jennifer Mbatiany.

The leaders also highlighted ongoing development projects under the Kenya Kwanza administration, including the dualling of the Mau Summit–Rironi highway and the planned extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Malaba. Wetang’ula said the projects would enhance trade, improve connectivity, create jobs and reduce road accidents.

“The future of Kenya rests in the hands of its young people. Let us work together to build a united, prosperous and inclusive nation for generations to come,” he said.