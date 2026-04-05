Govt. assures stable fuel supply

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Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi during interdenominational church service at Agoro Sare Senior School in Oyugis, Homa Bay County on March 22, 2026. [Courtesy]

The government has moved to calm fears of a possible fuel shortage following recent turmoil in the petroleum sector that has seen the resignation of several senior officials in the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and its agencies.

In a statement issued Sunday, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi assured Kenyans that the situation remains under control and that the country has adequate stocks of petroleum products to meet current demand.

“We have taken note of recent developments within the petroleum sector, including the resignation by a number of senior officials in the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and its agencies,” Wandayi said.

The CS emphasized that the government had already taken steps to safeguard the country’s fuel supply chain after questions emerged about a fuel shipment currently under investigation.

“When full information about the fuel shipment that is the subject of investigations emerged, we stopped the delivery of a second cargo under similar circumstances, thus protecting and securing public interest,” he said.

The statement comes amid rising public concern over transparency in fuel procurement and management, as well as speculation that the developments could disrupt fuel availability in the country.

However, Wandayi dismissed the fears, reiterating that petroleum stocks in the country remain sufficient.

“We further wish to reassure the public that there are sufficient stocks of petroleum products to meet current demand. We reiterate the government’s commitment to ensuring an uninterrupted supply of quality petroleum products for both Kenya and regional markets,” he said.

The CS also defended the government-to-government (G-to-G) fuel procurement framework, saying the arrangement continues to cushion Kenyans from global fuel price shocks, particularly those linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

“The G-to-G fuel procurement framework, which has cushioned Kenyans against immediate shocks arising from the situation in the Gulf, remains stable and resilient,” Wandayi noted.

To strengthen oversight in the sector, the ministry has initiated an internal review of petroleum management systems and processes aimed at enhancing transparency and safeguarding the integrity of the supply chain.

“The Ministry has initiated a comprehensive internal review of petroleum products management systems and processes. This measure is aimed at reinforcing transparency, safeguarding quality, and ensuring the continued integrity of the supply chain,” he said.

Wandayi also warned against attempts by cartels or profiteers to exploit the situation for financial gain, stressing that the government will not tolerate any form of manipulation in the fuel market.

“We reaffirm that there will be no tolerance for cartels, profiteers, or extortionists seeking to exploit the uncertainty arising from the conflict in the Middle East for personal gain at the expense of the public,” he said.

At the same time, the CS urged the public to remain patient as investigations into the matter continue.

“We wish to appeal to the public to be patient and allow the relevant government agencies to undertake independent and professional investigations into the matters in question conclusively,” Wandayi said.

The ministry said it will continue working closely with relevant agencies to maintain operational stability in the petroleum sector and promised to provide further updates as investigations progress.