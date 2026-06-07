From South Africa to Belgium, Germany, Finland and France: William Ruto's sky-high presidency

Shortly after taking office, President William Ruto gained a reputation for his frequent foreign trips. In his first 20 months, he made 62 visits to 38 countries, a record that partly fueled discontent among Kenyan youth, culminating in the June 2024 protests that later disrupted his engagements.

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