Mercy Kanini, 28, who gave birth to five babies at Thika Level Five Hospital. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

The Senate Health Committee has summoned the management of Kenyatta National Hospital to explain its handling of quintuplets who had been transferred there but died while undergoing treatment.

This follows the appearance of the family of a woman whose five babies died after being transferred from Thika Level Five Hospital to the referral facility before the committee chaired by Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago.

Mandago said that the committee is out to establish whether medical negligence, referral delays or gaps in emergency preparedness might have contributed to the death of the five babies or whether the outcome was unavoidable due to the babies extreme prematurity.

“The Senate Health Committee has summoned the Kenyatta National Hospital so that we can establish whether medical negligence or referral delays might have contributed to the death of five newborns belonging to one woman,” said Mandago.

Appearing before the committee investigating the deaths of Mercy Kanini's five babies, her sister Catherine Mutheu together with Advocates Muthoni Mburu and Njoki Mburu she challenged the hospital's account of events leading to death of the five babies.

Mutheu questioned why her sister and five babies were not referred earlier and sought to know whether the three ambulances that transported the babies were adequately equipped and why the newborns waited for long time before being transferred to specialised care at KNH.

The concerns came up as Kiambu County government officials and Thika Level 5 Hospital management defended their handling of the emergency, where they maintained that medical teams did everything possible to save the babies.

"I would like us to be told why my sister who arrived at the Thika Level 5 Hospital at around 7 AM, was not transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital before delivery, given the high-risk nature of her pregnancy,” asked Mutheu.

Doctors from the facility told the Senate Committee that the babies were delivered between 10.45 AM and 10.56 AM on the said date prompting the family to question whether an earlier referral could have improved their chances of survival.

Mutheu challenged conflicting accounts of how long the babies took to be transferred from the ambulances to the newborn unit at Kenyatta National Hospital stating the mother had said the babies waited between 45 minutes and one hour, while a nurse told the committee the process took about 20 minutes.

The family further questioned the hospital's assertion that all three ambulances were adequately equipped with Mutheu saying that the information from the parents suggested that only the first ambulance had the necessary equipment while they were not sure of the other two.

"The nurses have said that the ambulances were well equipped, but the information I got from the mother and father is that the first ambulance was well equipped. What about the second and third ambulances,” said Mutheu.

She also sought to know why the father had to hold one of the babies against his bare chest during the journey to Nairobi kangaroo style if at all three ambulances were well equipped, as it was being stated by the management of the county health facility.

Kiambu County Health Executive Elias Maina, Thika Level Five Medical Superintendent Angela Wekesa and medical personnel present defended the hospital's decisions, emphasizing that the medical team had responded to an emergency involving extremely premature babies.

Dr Marion Wanjiku, a neonatologist who attended to the babies, said transferring Kanini before delivery would have exposed both the mother and the newborns to additional risks since she came in the late stages of labour and would also have risked her life.

“Transferring a woman carrying five babies in this situation would have been risky not just for the mother, but for the babies. The decision to deliver the babies Thika Level Five Hospital was informed by the emergency nature of the case and the risks involved,” said Dr Wanjiku.

She told the committee that Kanini arrived as an emergency and she was handled in the best way that they could, bearing in mind that they look at each scenario differently and that in this case the best decision at that time was to deliver the babies, stabilize them and then refer them.

Dr Wanjiku said that on the delay in transferring the babies to the newborn unit at Kenyatta National Hospital, medical teams had to coordinate with the receiving hospital before moving the newborns since they could not just transport the babies before being assured of their reception.

She also defended the decision to have the father hold one of the babies against his chest, stating that kangaroo father care was recognised under Ministry of Health guidelines for maintaining the temperature of premature infants.

"Kangaroo mother care or kangaroo father care is a way of providing warmth for preterm infants, at the point of transport, that is one of the recommendations, therefore there was nothing wrong in having the father holding one of the babies," said Dr Wanjiku.

The Doctor said that on whether the babies could have survived, their gestational age of 24 weeks made their prognosis uncertain and that premature babies could still die despite medical intervention because their organs were not sufficiently developed.

Mutheu sought to know why Kenyatta National Hospital was not adequately prepared to receive the babies despite Thika Level Five Hospital doctors having made calls ahead of the transfer which raises concerns over medical negligence at play.

Wekesa said the biggest challenge was securing neonatal intensive care beds, explaining that the hospital spent much of the afternoon contacting different facilities before KNH agreed to receive the babies and thanked the facility for accepting a referral.

She said that the challenging phase was finding space to accommodate these babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit since they needed specialised care and that for an entire afternoon they were literally calling different facilities seeking acceptance.

"I am really grateful to Kenyatta Hospital for accepting to receive the babies and doing the best that they could to ensure their survival. I also want to thank my team because we did our best, when we work, we just want the best for patients," said Wekesa.