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New push to boost Africa's neurosurgical experience

Health & Science
 By Noel Nabiswa | 1h ago | 3 min read
 Medical staff during training by Ma Junwei, a neurosurgeon on the Chinese medical team, at the Muhimbili Orthopedic Institute in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on September 16, 2026. [AFP]

Africa is facing a critical shortage of neurosurgeons, with the continent having just 0.11 specialists per 100,000 people, significantly below the global average of 0.93.

The shortage presents a major challenge for patients requiring specialised treatment for complex neurological conditions, including brain and spinal tumours, particularly in healthcare systems already grappling with limited specialist capacity.

Against this backdrop, more than 170 neurosurgeons, medical faculty and residents from Africa and Europe have converged in Nairobi for a Pan-African neurosurgical training programme aimed at strengthening specialist expertise and improving access to quality neurosurgical care across the continent.

Hosted by Aga Khan University (AKU), the European Association of Neurosurgical Societies (EANS)-supported training course, running from November 9 to 13, brings together specialists for intensive clinical discussions, surgical training and knowledge exchange.

A 2024 study published in the Journal of Neurosurgery found that Africa has the lowest neurosurgeon density globally, at 0.11 per 100,000 people, compared with 0.93 worldwide and 2.44 in high-income countries.

The figures underscore the scale of the challenge facing African health systems, where a growing population and increasing demand for specialized healthcare continue to place pressure on the available workforce.

Dr Beverly Cheserem, Assistant Professor in the Department of Surgery at Aga Khan University Medical College, East Africa, and Consultant Neurosurgeon at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi, said the training comes at a critical time for the continent.

Despite having approximately 1.5 billion people and one of the world's youngest and fastest-growing populations, Africa continues to experience a significant shortage of neurosurgeons and neuroscience specialists.

She said the programme seeks to equip early-career specialists with current scientific knowledge, practical surgical approaches and the ability to manage complex neurological conditions within the realities of African healthcare systems.

A major focus of the training is neuro-oncology, particularly brain and spinal tumours, paediatric neurosurgery and neuroendoscopy.

These areas are increasingly important as specialists seek to keep pace with evolving disease classifications, treatment guidelines and surgical techniques.

Prof Edwin Mogere, Associate Professor at Aga Khan University Medical College, East Africa, and Consultant Neurosurgeon at Aga Khan University Hospital, said strengthening neurosurgical care requires continuous professional development and exposure to emerging scientific evidence.

"The priority is not only to create opportunities to develop surgical skills but also to ensure that we continuously update our knowledge with the latest scientific evidence," he said.

He added that the ambition is to develop a highly competent pool of neurosurgeons capable of providing quality care within their respective countries, reducing the need for patients to seek specialized treatment outside the continent.

Beyond technical skills, the programme is also examining how international treatment guidelines and surgical protocols can be adapted to African healthcare environments, where access to specialised equipment, infrastructure and other resources may be limited.

Prof Claudius Thome, President-Elect of the European Association of Neurosurgical Societies, said bringing specialists together provides an opportunity to assess the realities of neurosurgical practice across different healthcare systems.

The collaboration, he said, allows participants to explore how international best practices can be adapted to local contexts.

Dr Christopher Musau, President of the East African Association of Neurological Surgeons, emphasized that the partnership should not be viewed as a one-way transfer of knowledge from Europe to Africa.

He said African specialists also have valuable experience and approaches shaped by the realities of practicing in resource-constrained environments.

"Learning should be a two-way exchange. While we benefit from the experience and expertise of our European colleagues, we also have valuable knowledge and approaches developed through our own experiences and the realities of practicing in African settings," he said.

The partnership draws on EANS' experience in promoting standardised neurosurgical training across Europe while creating opportunities for African specialists to contribute their own clinical experiences.

For Africa, however, the bigger challenge extends beyond training courses and professional exchanges.

Sustaining a skilled neurosurgical workforce will require continued investment in specialist education, training institutions, modern surgical infrastructure and healthcare systems capable of retaining qualified specialists.

As the demand for neurological care grows, building local expertise remains critical to ensuring that more patients can access timely and specialized treatment closer to home.

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