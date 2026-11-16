The invisible bill: Heavy price breast cancer patients pay to stay alive

Each new stage of treatment has brought another bill with the cost becoming increasingly difficult to sustain as the disease progresses. [Courtesy]

For 33-year-old Mwende Mutiso, staying alive has become a recurring financial calculation. Every three weeks, she must raise more than Sh200,000 for medication, an expense that recurs regardless of whether her family and friends have recovered from the previous fundraising appeal.

Her battle with breast cancer has stretched across a decade, taking her through surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy and emergency procedures. Each new stage of treatment has brought another bill with the cost becoming increasingly difficult to sustain as the disease progresses.

For many women diagnosed with breast cancer, the financial burden extends far beyond the hospital bill. There are biopsies to pay for, scans to finance, drugs to buy, transport to arrange and in some cases, months or years of treatment to sustain. Even when insurance covers part of the medical care, patients must contend with expenses that fall outside the treatment package.

The scale of the challenge is reflected in Kenya's cancer statistics. According to the National Cancer Institute of Kenya (NCI-K), the country records an estimated 6,799 new breast cancer cases and 3,107 related deaths annually. Breast cancer accounts for approximately 23.3 per cent of all cancers diagnosed among women in the country.

For Mwende, the journey began in 2016, when she was 23. She underwent a mastectomy and medication, hoping to put the illness behind her. But in 2019, the cancer returned, spreading to her lungs and cervical lymph nodes. She was diagnosed with stage four disease a day before her 27th birthday.

What followed was a demanding treatment journey involving chemotherapy and targeted therapy. Insurance cover, contributions from family and support from friends helped her meet the costs but the financial cushion did not last. By March 2022, she could no longer afford treatment and had to stop. She continued with check-ups and investigations, but the cost of specialised medication remained a major obstacle.

When she resumed treatment in 2025, the financial demands had not eased.

“The last treatment I did in 2025, one cycle of chemotherapy and targeted therapy was costing close to Sh250,000 and that was every three weeks,” she says.

Her condition later deteriorated, with severe chest and back pain and difficulty breathing. Investigations revealed fluid around her lungs and heart, requiring urgent medical intervention.

She says a hospital requested a Sh320,000 deposit, but her family could only raise about Sh100,000. She eventually underwent an emergency procedure at a private facility, with the procedure and hospital stay costing more than Sh1.3 million, according to her estimate.

Now receiving another line of treatment, Mwende says the drug Trodelvy alone costs more than Sh200,000.

“As you continue going higher on the treatment lines, the treatment becomes more expensive, especially for late-stage cancer,” she says.

Her experience illustrates how cancer treatment is not a single expense that a patient can clear and move on from. It is a continuing financial commitment, with each new intervention bringing another demand on already strained households.

“You can't keep on just asking friends and family and your support system for money because it's not sustainable,” she says.

For many patients, the financial struggle begins long before the first dose of chemotherapy. Establishing a diagnosis requires investigations to determine whether a suspicious lump is cancerous, the type of cancer involved and how far it has spread.

Consultant clinical oncologist Dr Antony Nderitu says patients may require clinical examination, imaging, biopsy and laboratory analysis before doctors can determine the appropriate treatment plan. Depending on the type and stage of cancer and the patient's general condition, treatment may involve surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy or a combination of these.

The complexity of care also means that treating one patient involves several professionals working together.

“In treating one patient, you have more than 10 different specialists who may be involved in the whole continuum of care,” Dr Nderitu says.

The expenses extend beyond medical tests and procedures. Patients travelling from other counties need money for transport, accommodation and food, while caregivers may lose income when they take time away from work to accompany them.

Oncology nurse Henry Kilemi says he has encountered patients who leave biopsy samples at laboratories as they look for money to pay for testing, only to return months later and others miss appointments or interrupt medication because they cannot afford transport, accommodation or additional investigations.

“Some, if they are not having any source of income, or if they are not in any insurance, they may just disappear and go home. And only you see them come later, months later,” he says.

“But the disease is not waiting for one to get the finances.”

The delays are particularly concerning in a country where a significant proportion of breast cancer patients are already diagnosed at advanced stages.

According to NCI-K chief executive Dr Elias Melly, between 60 and 70 per cent of breast cancer cases in Kenya are diagnosed at stages three and four and late diagnosis can mean patients require more complicated treatment, adding to the medical and financial demands they face.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) identifies early detection, timely diagnosis and comprehensive treatment as the three pillars of its Global Breast Cancer Initiative. The initiative seeks to reduce global breast cancer mortality by 2.5 per cent annually, to avert 2.5 million deaths by 2040.

WHO also emphasises the importance of reliable referral pathways linking primary healthcare facilities to secondary hospitals and specialised cancer centres. The approach is intended to help patients move from initial assessment to diagnosis and treatment without unnecessary delays.

For patients, however, having a pathway to treatment does not automatically mean being able to afford every step of the journey.

For 53-year-old Margaret Nanyolo, insurance has covered her chemotherapy, but it has not eliminated the other expenses that come with living with breast cancer.

Diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in April 2025, Margaret says she first noticed a lump while bathing. She sought treatment at a local facility but the swelling persisted. Her daughter eventually encouraged her to seek further medical attention, where investigations and a biopsy confirmed cancer. She paid about Sh11,000 for the biopsy before beginning treatment.

Margaret has since completed 15 chemotherapy sessions and undergone surgery. But consultations, specialised investigations and transport have continued to stretch her finances.

As a housewife without an independent income, Margaret has had to turn to relatives and friends for contributions, sometimes opening WhatsApp groups to raise money.

“You must open a WhatsApp group. That now means troubling people, yet everyone has their own problems,” she says.

The costs also extend to the journey to hospital. Margaret estimates that transport for herself and a companion costs about Sh1,200 for a return trip. A chemotherapy visit can take more than six hours, leaving her and the person accompanying her needing money for food and other provisions.

“It is very overwhelming. It is very hard because it is not just the money for chemotherapy. There is also food, you must look after your nutrition, transport and other tests,” she says.

Her experience illustrates the limitations of relying on insurance cover as the only measure of whether a patient can access cancer care. Even where the main treatment is covered, the additional expenses can determine whether someone can afford to keep attending appointments.

The financial struggle becomes even harder when illness disrupts the relationships and livelihoods on which patients depend.

For 33-year-old Confrine Nyaboke, the breast cancer diagnosis came with the loss of family support at a time when she needed it most.

The mother of four discovered a breast swelling while breastfeeding her four-month-old baby in 2022. She says she was initially told it could be related to breastfeeding and further investigations eventually led to a biopsy.

But when the results came back, it was her husband who was informed. According to Confrine, he did not tell her about the diagnosis. Instead, he abandoned the family, leaving her unaware of what she was suffering from. She only learnt the truth about eight months later, after confronting him over his absence.

By the time she sought specialised care, she says, doctors had diagnosed stage four cancer and told her she might have five months to live.

“I told the doctor that whether my children had five months or several years to grow, I wanted to see them grow,” she recalls.

Her treatment included eight chemotherapy sessions, surgery to remove the affected breast and radiotherapy. She later underwent another operation after cancer was detected in the other breast, followed by further radiotherapy.

She says she is now receiving injections costing about Sh90,000 every three weeks. Contributions from church members, friends and well-wishers have helped her sustain treatment and travel for appointments.

The illness has also affected her ability to earn a living. Having undergone surgery on both breasts, she says she can no longer manage regular manual work and occasionally washes clothes for people to earn money.

“Imagine, after every three weeks you go to Eldoret. That is almost Sh5,000 and you don't even have a job,” she says.

For Confrine, treatment costs must be met alongside the responsibility of raising four children, even as her ability to earn an income has been severely affected.

The financial consequences of breast cancer do not necessarily end when a patient completes chemotherapy, surgery or radiotherapy. Some women require medication for years, while others need prostheses, specialised clothing and other items to adjust to changes in their bodies.

Eunice Wambua, an 11-year breast cancer survivor, estimates that her treatment journey has cost more than Sh5 million. She underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy and is still taking hormonal medication as part of a 10-year treatment course. Her diagnosis also disrupted her livelihood. She says she lost her job after repeatedly missing work for treatment and returning exhausted.

For women who undergo mastectomies, there are also expenses associated with adjusting to changes in their bodies.

Priscila Githuka, founder and executive director of Pink Hearts Cancer Support Foundation and a breast cancer survivor, says her organisation has supported more than 2,000 patients and survivors with items including mastectomy bras, wigs, compression garments and breast prostheses.

A silicone breast prosthesis can cost about Sh22,000, she says, putting it beyond the reach of many women. The items also wear out and need replacement, meaning the costs continue even after active treatment. Her foundation also helps women navigate the health system and identify facilities where they can access services at lower costs.

Transport remains another obstacle, particularly for patients who must travel long distances for chemotherapy, radiotherapy and follow-up appointments.

At Machakos County Referral Hospital Cancer Centre, oncology nurse Austin Otunga says community support programmes can help patients meet these costs by organising survivors into social groups and providing income-generating assets.

The initiatives give patients an opportunity to earn money from home and meet expenses such as transport to hospital, he says, reducing the risk of missed appointments simply because a patient cannot afford the journey.

The experiences of these women expose a financial burden that follows patients through diagnosis, treatment and recovery. It is counted not only in the price of medication and procedures but also in lost jobs, depleted savings, transport expenses and repeated appeals for financial assistance.

Kenya has been stepping up efforts to bring cancer screening closer to communities. Such outreach initiatives are intended to address gaps in access to early detection, particularly in communities where patients may otherwise present when the disease is advanced.

But early detection is only one part of the challenge. Patients who receive a diagnosis must also be able to access investigations, specialised medication and follow-up care without financial barriers interrupting treatment. Affordable diagnostic services, reliable access to cancer drugs, adequate insurance benefits and practical support for transport and other everyday expenses all influence whether patients can continue care.

For Mwende, the struggle is finding money for another treatment cycle. For Margaret, it is meeting the cost of tests and hospital visits despite having insurance. For Confrine, it is sustaining treatment while trying to provide for four children without a steady income.

Their experiences reveal an invisible bill that follows women long after the first diagnosis because for many women living with breast cancer, the question is not only whether treatment exists. It is whether they can afford to keep showing up for it.