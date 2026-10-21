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Breast cancer awareness campaign targets Kenyan women

By David Njaaga | Oct. 21, 2026
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A team at Kenyatta National Hospital stands beside the Wall of Hope, where visitors share photos and messages for people affected by breast cancer. [Courtesy]

Kenyan women affected by breast cancer are the focus of a campaign at Kenyatta National Hospital aimed at encouraging early detection and offering support to patients and their families.

The campaign includes a Wall of Hope where patients, families, healthcare professionals and visitors can share photographs and messages of encouragement and solidarity with people affected by the disease.

The initiative forms part of Pink October, a regional breast cancer awareness campaign by Fujifilm Middle East and Africa that runs throughout October and involves healthcare institutions in Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women worldwide. The World Health Organization says early detection, followed by timely diagnosis and treatment, can improve outcomes.

Mammography uses X-rays to examine breast tissue and can help detect cancer before symptoms appear, potentially widening treatment options and improving the chances of survival.

Fujifilm says it supports breast cancer detection through medical imaging technology, including its AMULET Sophinity digital mammography system, which healthcare professionals use to examine breast tissue.

The system combines digital mammography with image-processing technology and artificial intelligence tools designed to guide breast positioning and assess image quality.

Shin Tagawa, managing director of Fujifilm Middle East FZE, said the campaign seeks to combine the company's imaging expertise with community participation.

“Behind every diagnosis is an individual journey, and our responsibility goes beyond the solutions we provide. Through Fujifilm Pink October, we are proud to work alongside healthcare institutions across the region, bringing together our imaging expertise and community participation to support women in taking that next step, and to stand with those affected by breast cancer,” said Tagawa.

The World Health Organization's Global Breast Cancer Initiative identifies health promotion for early detection, timely diagnosis and comprehensive breast cancer management as three pillars for improving outcomes.

Fujifilm partnered with World Cancer Day, an initiative of the Union for International Cancer Control, in 2024 and became a Visionary Partner for 2025 to 2027 to support efforts to advance cancer prevention, detection and treatment.

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Related Topics

Breast Cancer Breast Cancer Awareness Fujifilm Pink October
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