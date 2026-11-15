Tessie Mudavadi calls for improved maternal and neonatal healthcare

Tessie Mudavadi during World Prematurity Day celebrations in Nyeri County. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]]

Tessie Mudavadi, wife of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, has urged improved maternal and neonatal healthcare to boost survival rates among premature babies.

Speaking during World Prematurity Day celebrations and launch of an infant pre-term mitigation programme in Nyeri County, Mrs Mudavadi, who is the founder and chairperson of Ushiriki Wema Foundation, emphasised the need for early identification of pregnancy complications, improved antenatal care and access to specialised newborn services.

The event was attended by Guo Haiyan, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Kenya.

World Prematurity Day is celebrated to raise awareness about premature births, their associated risks and the need for improved neonatal care and support for affected families.

Mrs Mudavadi said the occasion was particularly significant as it marked the third anniversary of Okoa Malaika, an Infant Pre-Term Mitigation Programme established to distribute neonatal equipment to hospitals across the country.

"As we celebrate this day, I am delighted to also share that today marks not only the third anniversary of Okoa Malaika, but also a significant milestone in our journey: the final phase and successful completion of our Strategic Plan A, which is the distribution of infant incubators," she said.

Initiated on November 17, 2023, Okoa Malaika is jointly implemented by the Mudavadi Memorial Foundation Trust Fund and Ushiriki Wema Foundation to strengthen facility-based care for premature and vulnerable newborns.

Through 10 successive phases, the programme has distributed and handed over 92 neonatal incubators to 49 health facilities across 44 counties, improving access to specialised newborn care in Level 4 and Level 5 public hospitals.

Haiyan reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening bilateral healthcare cooperation, particularly in maternal and child health.

Tessie Mudavadi and Guo Haiyan, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Kenya during World Prematurity Day celebrations in Nyeri County. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]]

She noted that the Chinese Embassy has supported the Okoa Malaika Programme for three consecutive years, reflecting the enduring friendship between China and Kenya.

She emphasised the importance of medical equipment, timely treatment and collective goodwill in saving lives and improving families’ futures.

Haiyan highlighted the challenges facing premature babies, who require specialised medical attention, dedicated care and greater family and societal support.

“China prioritises women’s and children’s health as central to public health and development,” she stated.

Christopher Wambugu, the Senior Chief for Nyeri Central, welcomed the donation, saying he understood firsthand what the machines mean to a parent.

Wambugu recalled that in 2013, his baby was born at only seven months at the same hospital and was immediately placed in an incubator.

"My baby survived because of an incubator," Wambugu said, his voice breaking with emotion.

"When your child is born too early, you feel helpless. You look at that small machine and you pray it keeps working. I am standing here today because that machine worked. That is why I know these incubators are not just equipment they are life," he added.

Peris Muthee, a neonatal nurse at the Nyeri County Referral Hospital, said the donation could not have come at a better time.

She expressed joy at the donations, saying they will be of great help to the facility, which handles premature and critically ill newborns from across Nyeri and neighbouring counties.

"We are very happy. These incubators will be of great help to us. With these new ones, more babies will get timely and safe care," Muthee said.

Okoa Malaika Brand Ambassador Njoki Mambo said providing incubators and other medical equipment was an important step towards improving newborn survival, but emphasised that premature babies also required continued attention after leaving hospital.

"Continued medical attention, follow-up assessments and family support are equally important in protecting their future," Mambo said.

She noted that the programme's latest phase involved handing over neonatal equipment to six counties in the Central region, reaffirming the commitment to ensuring that every newborn receives quality healthcare regardless of the circumstances of their birth.

"Today, we come together to hand over neonatal equipment to six counties in the Central region, while reaffirming a simple but powerful belief: every baby deserves the best possible start in life, including those born too soon," she said.

Mambo added that every piece of neonatal equipment represented hope for families and an opportunity for healthcare workers to save vulnerable newborns.

"Behind every incubator is a mother waiting to hold her child, a family hoping for good news, and a healthcare worker doing everything possible to help a newborn survive," she said.