NCCK demands Sh10b SHA payments as faith-based hospitals face cash crunch

NCCK National Chairman Elias Agola addresses a press briefing in Nairobi on November 9, 2026. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Church leaders have demanded urgent payment of more than Sh10 billion owed to faith-based hospitals by the Social Health Authority (SHA), warning that delayed reimbursements are threatening healthcare delivery and the survival of some facilities.

Addressing a press briefing in Nairobi on Monday, National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) National Chairman Elias Agola said the outstanding payments, costly digital compliance requirements and stringent regulations had placed mission hospitals under severe financial strain.

Faith-based and mission hospitals account for about 40 per cent of healthcare delivery in Kenya, with some relying on public health insurance for up to 90 per cent of their revenue.

“The prolonged delays have left hospitals unable to pay suppliers, buy essential medicine and pay staff salaries on time, forcing some facilities to turn away patients or even demand out-of-pocket cash payments,” Rev Agola said.

He urged the government to settle the outstanding bills inherited from the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and delayed SHA reimbursements, noting that some communities depend almost entirely on mission hospitals.

The church leaders also want the Ministry of Health to extend the deadline for facilities to migrate from the temporary SHA Provider Portal to certified Hospital Management Information Systems (HMIS).

Agola said only 190 of the 518 faith-based facilities, representing 37 per cent, had successfully integrated into the new system, compared with all public level two to four facilities.

The migration process costs between Sh600,000 and Sh1 million annually, placing additional pressure on hospitals already struggling financially.

“We would like to ask that this period be extended so that it allows the faith-based institutions and healthcare providers to beat the deadline without much strain,” he said.

The Ministry has set November 30, 2026, as the final migration deadline, warning that non-compliant facilities risk losing their SHA contracts.

Agola also questioned the stringent requirements under the 2026-2029 HAKIKA provider contracting cycle, which include tax compliance certificates, NSSF documentation, registration with the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner and valid professional licences.

“There should be a level playing field and there also should be a listening ear when other health providers are making their contribution to the success and implementation of better service provision in health,” he said.

Beyond SHA, the church leaders have opposed provisions in the proposed Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety Bill, 2025, which introduces fines of up to Sh50 million and imprisonment of up to 10 years for gross negligence and substandard care.

Agola said providers were not opposed to regulation but wanted further consultation before the legislation was enacted.

“We are not saying that we are not going to comply with any law that has passed through the right channels. However, we still believe that there is time for us to be consulted more,” he said.

He described the proposed penalties as excessive, urging lawmakers to reconsider them.

“A blanket of Sh50 million or 10 years is rather too punitive and should be relooked,” he said.