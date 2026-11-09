×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

NCCK demands Sh10b SHA payments as faith-based hospitals face cash crunch

Health & Science
 By Juliet Omelo | 6h ago | 3 min read
 NCCK National Chairman Elias Agola addresses a press briefing in Nairobi on November 9, 2026. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Church leaders have demanded urgent payment of more than Sh10 billion owed to faith-based hospitals by the Social Health Authority (SHA), warning that delayed reimbursements are threatening healthcare delivery and the survival of some facilities.

Addressing a press briefing in Nairobi on Monday, National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) National Chairman Elias Agola said the outstanding payments, costly digital compliance requirements and stringent regulations had placed mission hospitals under severe financial strain.

Faith-based and mission hospitals account for about 40 per cent of healthcare delivery in Kenya, with some relying on public health insurance for up to 90 per cent of their revenue.

“The prolonged delays have left hospitals unable to pay suppliers, buy essential medicine and pay staff salaries on time, forcing some facilities to turn away patients or even demand out-of-pocket cash payments,” Rev Agola said.

He urged the government to settle the outstanding bills inherited from the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and delayed SHA reimbursements, noting that some communities depend almost entirely on mission hospitals.

The church leaders also want the Ministry of Health to extend the deadline for facilities to migrate from the temporary SHA Provider Portal to certified Hospital Management Information Systems (HMIS).

Agola said only 190 of the 518 faith-based facilities, representing 37 per cent, had successfully integrated into the new system, compared with all public level two to four facilities.

The migration process costs between Sh600,000 and Sh1 million annually, placing additional pressure on hospitals already struggling financially.

“We would like to ask that this period be extended so that it allows the faith-based institutions and healthcare providers to beat the deadline without much strain,” he said.

The Ministry has set November 30, 2026, as the final migration deadline, warning that non-compliant facilities risk losing their SHA contracts.

Agola also questioned the stringent requirements under the 2026-2029 HAKIKA provider contracting cycle, which include tax compliance certificates, NSSF documentation, registration with the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner and valid professional licences.

“There should be a level playing field and there also should be a listening ear when other health providers are making their contribution to the success and implementation of better service provision in health,” he said.

Beyond SHA, the church leaders have opposed provisions in the proposed Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety Bill, 2025, which introduces fines of up to Sh50 million and imprisonment of up to 10 years for gross negligence and substandard care.

Agola said providers were not opposed to regulation but wanted further consultation before the legislation was enacted.

“We are not saying that we are not going to comply with any law that has passed through the right channels. However, we still believe that there is time for us to be consulted more,” he said.

He described the proposed penalties as excessive, urging lawmakers to reconsider them.

“A blanket of Sh50 million or 10 years is rather too punitive and should be relooked,” he said.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
NCCK demands Sh10b SHA payments as faith-based hospitals face cash crunch
NCCK demands Sh10b SHA payments as faith-based hospitals face cash crunch
Next article
Why manyatta to manyatta project is a game changer in war on rabies
Why manyatta to manyatta project is a game changer in war on rabies
.

Similar Articles

Apps close gaps in maternal, mental healthcare
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-11-09 08:15:00
Apps close gaps in maternal, mental healthcare
Her body, their rules: How Maasai men call shots on family planning
By Malemba Mkongo 2026-11-09 08:00:00
Her body, their rules: How Maasai men call shots on family planning
SHA has registered 33m people, but is it working?
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-11-09 08:00:00
SHA has registered 33m people, but is it working?
.

Latest Articles

NCCK demands Sh10b SHA payments as faith-based hospitals face cash crunch
NCCK demands Sh10b SHA payments as faith-based hospitals face cash crunch
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2026-11-09 15:38:38
Turning point: How a donkey kicked me out of alcohol addiction
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-11-09 12:25:55
Why manyatta to manyatta project is a game changer in war on rabies
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-11-09 12:12:16
Premium
Apps close gaps in maternal, mental healthcare
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-11-09 08:15:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Stroke's second blow: When survival comes at a price for patients, families
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-11-09 07:00:00
Stroke's second blow: When survival comes at a price for patients, families
>SHA expands chronic care cover, but access remains a challenge
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-11-09 06:15:00
SHA expands chronic care cover, but access remains a challenge
>Two years of SHA: Big promises, mixed fortunes for patients
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-11-09 06:00:00
Two years of SHA: Big promises, mixed fortunes for patients
>Families travel far, struggle to pay for treatment for babies with brain and spine conditions
By David Njaaga 2026-11-08 17:48:00
Families travel far, struggle to pay for treatment for babies with brain and spine conditions
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved