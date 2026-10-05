×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Africa urged to harmonise drug regulation to boost access to safe medicines

Health & Science
 By Noel Nabiswa | 2h ago | 2 min read
 The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) chair Dr. John Munyu and other dignitaries during the 6th PharmaReg & MedDevReg AfriSummit 2026 in Nairobi. Stakeholders called to harmonize drug regulation to boost access to safe medicines.[Noel Nabiswa]

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has called for stronger collaboration among African regulators, policymakers and manufacturers to improve access to quality, safe, effective and affordable health products across the continent.

PPB Chairperson Dr John Munyu said African countries must move beyond discussions and translate regulatory cooperation into concrete actions that strengthen healthcare systems and protect public health.

Speaking during the closing of the 6th PharmaReg & MedDevReg AfriSummit 2026 in Nairobi, Munyu said the success of the summit would ultimately be measured by how participants apply the knowledge and partnerships developed during the meeting.

“The true value of this Summit will ultimately be measured not by the number of presentations delivered or discussions held, but by what we do with the knowledge we have gained,” Munyu said.

He urged regulators, manufacturers, policymakers and development partners to sustain the partnerships established during the summit and share experiences to build regulatory systems that are efficient, responsive and fit for the future.

Munyu said African countries have a shared responsibility to ensure that patients have timely access to quality health products and technologies.

“As regulators, policymakers, manufacturers and development partners, we may have different mandates and responsibilities, but our ultimate objective remains the same: to protect public health and ensure that the people of Africa have timely access to quality, safe, effective and affordable health products and technologies,” he said.

The PPB chairperson also challenged stakeholders to strengthen regulatory harmonisation and reliance while supporting local manufacturing and the growth of African markets for locally produced health products.

His remarks echoed those of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who at the opening of the summit called for greater regulatory cooperation across the continent to support Africa's pharmaceutical future.

Munyu said stronger regulatory systems were essential in building public confidence and ensuring that  health products reaching patients meet required standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

He also expressed appreciation to the organisers, speakers, panelists, moderators, sponsors and delegates for contributing to the success of the three-day summit.

The summit brought together national regulatory authorities, regional and international organizations, development partners and industry leaders to discuss the regulation of pharmaceutical and medical device products in Africa.

Munyu officially declared the 6th PharmaReg & MedDevReg AfriSummit 2026 closed, urging participants to carry the discussions and commitments made in Nairobi back to their respective countries and institutions.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Africa urged to harmonise drug regulation to boost access to safe medicines
Africa urged to harmonise drug regulation to boost access to safe medicines
Next article
Ovarian cancer fight: Three years between hope and heartbreak
Ovarian cancer fight: Three years between hope and heartbreak
.

Similar Articles

Childbirth: When NICU becomes an agonising wait of anxiety, prayers and fragile hope
By Sylvia Wakhisi 2026-10-05 10:00:00
Childbirth: When NICU becomes an agonising wait of anxiety, prayers and fragile hope
Africa's broken promise to women as femicide claims more lives
By Maryann Muganda 2026-10-05 09:53:00
Africa's broken promise to women as femicide claims more lives
Study: Second-hand smoking on the rise in Africa
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-10-05 09:42:00
Study: Second-hand smoking on the rise in Africa
.

Latest Articles

Ovarian cancer fight: Three years between hope and heartbreak
Premium
Ovarian cancer fight: Three years between hope and heartbreak
Health & Science
By Gardy Chacha
2026-10-05 10:19:00
Premium
Childbirth: When NICU becomes an agonising wait of anxiety, prayers and fragile hope
Health & Science
By Sylvia Wakhisi
2026-10-05 10:00:00
Africa's broken promise to women as femicide claims more lives
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2026-10-05 09:53:00
Premium
Study: Second-hand smoking on the rise in Africa
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2026-10-05 09:42:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Nyanza steps up fight against newborn deaths as preterm babies face care gaps
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-10-05 06:25:00
Nyanza steps up fight against newborn deaths as preterm babies face care gaps
>How KALRO turned waterbuck scent into a shield against tsetse flies
By David Njaaga 2026-10-04 20:43:12
How KALRO turned waterbuck scent into a shield against tsetse flies
>Experts urge elderly people to take charge of their health
By Gitau Wanyoike 2026-10-04 12:52:34
Experts urge elderly people to take charge of their health
>Why SHA is shifting hospitals from portal to HMIS, Duale explains
By Esther Nyambura 2026-10-02 16:56:12
Why SHA is shifting hospitals from portal to HMIS, Duale explains
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved