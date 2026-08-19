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Agency tightens oversight of medicines to protect patients

By Mercy Kahenda | Aug. 19, 2026
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President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the Kenya Health Summit 2026 at KICC, Nairobi, on August 19, 2026. [Courtesy]

 The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has strengthened pharmaceutical regulation to protect patients and improve access to safe, quality and effective medicines across Kenya.

Speaking at the Kenya Health Summit 2026, PPB Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Mohamed said the reforms are strengthening oversight of medicines, pharmacy premises and pharmaceutical professionals while improving the quality of care received by patients.

“Every Kenyan deserves access to safe, quality and effective medicines, supported by trusted and professional pharmaceutical care,” said Dr Mohamed.

The Board has introduced Good Pharmacy Practice Standards to define the level of pharmaceutical care expected in every licensed pharmacy.

 The standards promote consistent, professional and patient-centred services, including the safe and responsible use of medicines.

PPB is also expanding digital verification to enable Kenyans to confirm whether pharmacies and pharmaceutical professionals are licensed.

According to Mohamed, digital tools and the planned national track and trace system will improve visibility across the supply chain and strengthen the detection of suspicious medical products.

“Our goal is to strengthen traceability from the manufacturer to the patient and ensure unsafe, substandard and falsified products are identified and removed from the market,” he added.

Professional standards are being reinforced through examinations, structured internships and continuing professional development.

More than 15,000 pharmaceutical professionals and over 10,000 pharmacy premises are licensed across the country.

The Board has also enhanced market surveillance, inspections, laboratory testing, recalls and safety alerts.

The interventions support faster action against products that may place patients at risk.

Nevertheless, Mohamed called upon healthcare professionals and members of the public to report suspected adverse drug reactions, poor-quality medicines and other safety concerns through PPB’s reporting channels.

“Medicine safety is a shared responsibility. Every report helps us identify risks earlier, take appropriate action and protect more patients,” he said.

The reforms support Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda by promoting safer medicines, trusted pharmacy services and stronger patient protection in every county.

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Related Topics

Pharmacy and Poisons Board Pharmaceutical Regulation PPB CEO Ahmed Mohamed Health Summit 2026
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