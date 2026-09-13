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Health sector calls for urgent recovery after nurses' strike

Health & Science
 By Stecy Atieno | 7h ago | 2 min read
 Nurses demonstrating during their43 day strike.[File-Standard]

Healthcare professional associations have called for urgent recovery of health services following the end of the 43-day nurses’ strike.

The associations said nurses were returning to facilities across the 47 counties, but urged managers to prioritise clearing service backlogs and attending to patients whose care was delayed during the strike.

National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK) President Collins Otieno Ajwang said the return of nurses would help restore services to millions of Kenyans who depend on public hospitals.

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