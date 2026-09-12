Former Buxton tenants demand EACC report on Sh6bn housing project

Former Buxton tenants in Mombasa demanded that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) publicly disclose the status of its two-year investigation into the controversial disposal of public land now occupied by the Buxton Affordable Housing Project.
The tenants accused the anti-graft agency of remaining silent as construction continued even as they stayed out of the estate after they were promised new houses.
Facts First
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