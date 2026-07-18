Kenya records 80 per cent increase in HPV vaccination among girls

Kenya has recorded an over 80 per cent increase in the number of adolescent girls receiving the HPV vaccine

Kenya has recorded an over 80 per cent increase in the number of adolescent girls receiving the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in the first half of 2026.

This is according to a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, marking a significant step in the country's efforts to protect girls against cervical cancer through immunisation.

The latest WHO-UNICEF Estimates of National Immunization Coverage (WUENIC) released on Thursday, show that UNICEF and WHO, alongside other partners supported the Ministry of Health in vaccinating 472,845 adolescent girls with at least one dose of the HPV vaccine between January and June 2026, compared with 258,698 during the same period in 2025.