When sport, crisis overlap: DRC's World Cup rise amid Ebola upsurge

Healthcare workers disinfect a stretcher after transporting a patient suffering from the Ebola virus disease in Bunia, Ituri, in the east of the DRC on June 23, 2026, with the original FIFA World Cup trophy on the side. [Courtesy]

Thousands of kilometres separate Ebola isolation wards in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from the World Cup stadiums in the US, yet both are shaping the country’s global story.

In Ituri, health workers are racing against time to trace Ebola contacts, contain a worsening outbreak and care for families displaced by decades of conflict.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, another group of Congolese is fighting a very different battle. The Leopards have become one of the stories of the FIFA World Cup, defeating Uzbekistan 3-1 in their final Group K match to progress to the knockout stages, carrying with them the hopes of millions back home as their country confronts one of its most serious public health emergencies in years.