WHO releases first guidelines for treating Ebola and Marburg disease

WHO unveils first-ever guidelines for treatment and management of Ebola. [AFP]

The World Health Organization (WHO) has unveiled its inaugural clinical guidelines for managing filovirus diseases, including Ebola and Marburg virus diseases.

These guidelines aim to standardize treatment and enhance survival rates during outbreaks, which continue to impact health systems across Africa.

Developed in response to ongoing outbreaks, the guidelines draw on extensive clinical experience, particularly related to the Bundibugyo virus, which has affected numerous communities and transcended borders from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to Uganda.

Filoviruses, a family of highly infectious agents, cause severe viral hemorrhagic fever in both humans and non-human primates, with Ebola and Marburg virus diseases characterized by rapid progression, high mortality rates, and limited diagnostic and treatment options.

WHO categorizes filovirus diseases as “one of the most dangerous infectious diseases,” necessitating prompt diagnosis and high-quality supportive care to mitigate fatal cases. The new guidelines consolidate decades of outbreak experience into a robust evidence-based framework for treating patients with Ebola, Marburg, and other related diseases.

Key recommendations emphasize the importance of early supportive care, which remains the most effective intervention in the absence of curative treatments for Bundibugyo virus.

“Early identification and supportive care are crucial for survival in filovirus disease,” stated WHO.

The guidelines are designed to empower frontline health workers to recognize early signs of clinical deterioration in infected patients, facilitating timely and effective interventions.

Additionally, the guidelines aim to improve the management of dehydration and shock, enhance patient monitoring, and ensure follow-up care for survivors post-discharge. WHO advocates for a more systematic approach to care, particularly in resource-limited settings where many outbreaks occur.

Critical clinical recommendations include prioritizing laboratory testing and the early identification and treatment of complications such as hypoglycemia and metabolic imbalances at the onset of illness.

The guidelines stress the need for rapid and accurate treatment of dehydration, recommending oral or intravenous rehydration as appropriate. For patients experiencing shock that is characterized by dangerously low blood pressure due to infection , WHO advises immediate administration of intravenous fluids and vasoactive medications, guided by continuous monitoring of vital signs and tissue perfusion to ensure survival.

Moreover, WHO recommends initiating antibiotic therapy promptly for patients with filovirus infections and associated secondary bacterial infections, such as bacterial sepsis. Structured post-recovery care for Ebola and Marburg survivors is also emphasized to support long-term physical and psychological health and to mitigate health risks linked to viral persistence.

According to WHO updates, the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak remains active in eastern DRC and parts of Uganda. In the last six months, health authorities in the DRC have confirmed at least 837 cases and 196 deaths, primarily in the Ituri Province, the epicenter of transmission. Uganda has reported 19 confirmed cases and two deaths, including cross-border infections from the DRC, with additional contacts under monitoring.

WHO has classified the situation as a high regional risk due to ongoing transmission and population movement across porous borders.

Key components of the guidelines encompass fluid and electrolyte treatment, oxygen therapy for shock, antimicrobial therapy for co-infections, infection prevention and control, and follow-up care for survivors. Health professionals underscore the importance of these guidelines, particularly as the ongoing outbreak tests the response capabilities of both countries, especially in remote and resource-limited regions.

WHO identifies delays in diagnosis, inadequate surveillance in remote areas, and insufficient critical care capacity as significant contributors to avoidable deaths. Standardized clinical protocols are expected to alleviate inconsistencies in care across different levels of the health system, ultimately enhancing patient care and outcomes.

Past Ebola outbreaks have demonstrated that early identification, isolation, and supportive care significantly improve survival rates. However, the current outbreak highlights persistent gaps in preparedness and clinical response.

The guidelines also address post-recovery needs, noting that survivors often face long-term complications such as fatigue, joint pain, vision problems, and psychological and physical challenges.

“Recovery does not end at discharge. Survivors require continued medical and psychosocial support,” said WHO.

These new recommendations are part of broader efforts to strengthen global readiness for filovirus outbreaks, particularly in regions where Ebola and Marburg cases continue to emerge sporadically.

WHO advises countries to integrate these guidelines into national preparedness plans, ensuring frontline health workers can deliver consistent, evidence-based care.

As outbreaks persist in eastern DRC and Uganda, WHO emphasizes that improving clinical care is as vital as surveillance, vaccination, and infection prevention in reducing mortality and controlling spread.

“The goal is to ensure that every patient, regardless of where they are treated, has the best possible chance of survival,” concluded WHO.