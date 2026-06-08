×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Preeclampsia: The silent pregnancy threat claiming mothers and children

Health & Science
 By Rodgers Otiso | 48m ago | 8 min read
 Doctors warn that early detection and regular antenatal care are crucial in preventing deaths linked to preeclampsia. [Courtesy]

The twins that Lynn Atieno, 31, waited years to conceive will grow up hearing stories about their mother. They will hear about a woman who dreamed of motherhood, carefully followed medical advice, endured weeks in hospital and looked forward to the day she would finally hold her children. They will also hear about the day that the dream ended.

For Lynn’s family, grief remains heavy. What should have been a celebration of new life became a period of mourning, unanswered questions and painful adjustment.

“We still have not accepted that she is gone,” says her cousin, Marlene Juma. “It feels like a nightmare.”

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Cancer survivors inspire hope amid emotional, financial toll
Cancer survivors inspire hope amid emotional, financial toll
Next article
Murang'a turns to satellite tech for healthcare service boost
Murang'a turns to satellite tech for healthcare service boost
.

Similar Articles

Closing the gap: Bungoma Assembly leads drive to boost blood supplies
By Jackline Inyanji 2026-06-08 06:00:00
Closing the gap: Bungoma Assembly leads drive to boost blood supplies
Why antenatal care remains best defence against preeclampsia
By Rogers Otiso 2026-06-08 06:00:00
Why antenatal care remains best defence against preeclampsia
New procedure cuts pain, recovery time for haemorrhoids patients
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-06-08 06:00:00
New procedure cuts pain, recovery time for haemorrhoids patients
.

Latest Articles

New non-drug therapy transforms cancer care
New non-drug therapy transforms cancer care
Health & Science
By Marion Barasa
2026-06-08 06:00:00
Every drop counts: Africa's fight to fix its broken blood systems
Health Opinion
By Ida Mbuthia
2026-06-08 06:00:00
Murang'a turns to satellite tech for healthcare service boost
Health & Science
By Boniface Gikandi
2026-06-08 06:00:00
Closing the gap: Bungoma Assembly leads drive to boost blood supplies
Health & Science
By Jackline Inyanji
2026-06-08 06:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Preeclampsia: The silent pregnancy threat claiming mothers and children
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-06-08 06:00:00
Preeclampsia: The silent pregnancy threat claiming mothers and children
>Stay stronger for longer: Why your legs feel weaker with age and what you can do
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-06-08 06:00:00
Stay stronger for longer: Why your legs feel weaker with age and what you can do
>Invisible and overlooked: The hidden toll of intestinal worms and bilharzia
By Brian Kisanji 2026-06-08 00:00:00
Invisible and overlooked: The hidden toll of intestinal worms and bilharzia
>Government sets up Ebola isolation centre at Taveta border
By Renson Mnyamwezi 2026-06-07 17:22:56
Government sets up Ebola isolation centre at Taveta border
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved