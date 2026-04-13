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Relief or motherhood: Tough choice endometriosis forces on women

Health & Science
 By Rosa Agutu | 1h ago | 6 min read
 

Endometriosis disease: anatomical concept illustrating a female infertility condition. [iStockphoto]

On June 26, 2024, Agnes Aluoch Apondo underwent surgery that ended two things: nearly four decades of excruciating pain and her dream of bearing biological children. She had to undergo a hysterectomy, the surgical removal of her uterus.

“Unfortunately, I do not have any children. When I visited gynaecologists, they focused so much on fertility rather than addressing the root cause,” says Agnes, a reverend in the Anglican Church of Kenya.

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