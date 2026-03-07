How too much screentime affects brain health

Shot of a young woman using a mobile phone in her bed. [Getty Images]

Mildred Injera, 35, exemplifies how deeply smartphones have woven themselves into modern daily life. She rarely ventures outside her home, particularly during chilly weather, opting instead to devote countless hours to scrolling through platforms like TikTok, WhatsApp and Instagram purely for entertainment.

“As long as I have internet and my phone is working, I’m set for the weekend. Even on weekdays, screens bring me joy,” Injera shares. Her reliance on her device has grown so strong that she often neglects real-world interactions with neighbours, friends and family.