×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Flu season is here: Kenya sounds alarm as influenza cases rise

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 12h ago | 2 min read
 Mutating virus variant and cell mutation variants as a health risk concept and new coronavirus outbreak or covid-19 viral cells mutations and influenza background as a 3D render. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has warned of a rise in influenza cases across several parts of the country, raising concern as the country enters its peak flu season.

Health Director-General Patrick Amoth, in a statement on Thursday, March 5, noted the surge is consistent with Kenya's known seasonal patterns, which typically run from late February to May and again from July to October each year.

The Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI), working with county governments, is monitoring the outbreak through the National Influenza Surveillance System, which shows higher-than-average respiratory illness activity.

"Kenya is currently experiencing an increase in influenza cases in several regions of the country," said Amoth.

Most cases remain mild to moderate, with patients recovering through supportive care.

However, children under five, older persons, pregnant women and individuals with underlying conditions such as diabetes, cancer or depressed immunity face the greatest risk of serious illness.

The ministry has stepped up surveillance at sentinel sites, advised health facilities nationwide to improve preparedness and is coordinating with county governments and health partners to track trends.

Members of the public are advised to wash their hands, cover their mouths and nose when coughing or sneezing, wear masks in crowded spaces, and stay home when unwell.

"The public is encouraged to follow preventive measures and rely on official communication channels for updates," added Amoth.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Flu season is here: Kenya sounds alarm as influenza cases rise
Flu season is here: Kenya sounds alarm as influenza cases rise
Next article
Kilifi county rolls out initiative to boost primary healthcare at the grassroots
Kilifi county rolls out initiative to boost primary healthcare at the grassroots
.

Similar Articles

Chinese scientists develop non-invasive method for brain imaging in mice
By Xinhua 2026-03-04 11:28:19
Chinese scientists develop non-invasive method for brain imaging in mice
Train teachers with basic life-saving skills, government told
By Gardy Chacha 2026-03-04 11:12:27
Train teachers with basic life-saving skills, government told
Zimbabwe, Zambia now reject US health funding deal over data fears
By Juliet Omelo And Mercy Kahenda 2026-03-03 06:00:00
Zimbabwe, Zambia now reject US health funding deal over data fears
.

Latest Articles

Kilifi county rolls out initiative to boost primary healthcare at the grassroots
Kilifi county rolls out initiative to boost primary healthcare at the grassroots
Health & Science
By Marion Kithi
2026-03-04 15:36:45
Chinese scientists develop non-invasive method for brain imaging in mice
Health & Science
By Xinhua
2026-03-04 11:28:19
Train teachers with basic life-saving skills, government told
Health & Science
By Gardy Chacha
2026-03-04 11:12:27
Premium
Zimbabwe, Zambia now reject US health funding deal over data fears
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo And Mercy Kahenda
2026-03-03 06:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>MPs probe KNH over idle Sh453m oxygen facility
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-03-03 00:45:00
MPs probe KNH over idle Sh453m oxygen facility
>Inside the hidden pressures that come with menopause
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-03-02 08:45:00
Inside the hidden pressures that come with menopause
>Lupus: Autoimmune disease that attacks more women than men
By Marion Barasa 2026-03-02 06:30:00
Lupus: Autoimmune disease that attacks more women than men
>Not so good news for adults on malaria vaccine
By Gardy Chacha 2026-03-02 06:00:00
Not so good news for adults on malaria vaccine
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved