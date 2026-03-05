Flu season is here: Kenya sounds alarm as influenza cases rise

Mutating virus variant and cell mutation variants as a health risk concept and new coronavirus outbreak or covid-19 viral cells mutations and influenza background as a 3D render. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has warned of a rise in influenza cases across several parts of the country, raising concern as the country enters its peak flu season.

Health Director-General Patrick Amoth, in a statement on Thursday, March 5, noted the surge is consistent with Kenya's known seasonal patterns, which typically run from late February to May and again from July to October each year.

The Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI), working with county governments, is monitoring the outbreak through the National Influenza Surveillance System, which shows higher-than-average respiratory illness activity.

"Kenya is currently experiencing an increase in influenza cases in several regions of the country," said Amoth.

Most cases remain mild to moderate, with patients recovering through supportive care.

However, children under five, older persons, pregnant women and individuals with underlying conditions such as diabetes, cancer or depressed immunity face the greatest risk of serious illness.

The ministry has stepped up surveillance at sentinel sites, advised health facilities nationwide to improve preparedness and is coordinating with county governments and health partners to track trends.

Members of the public are advised to wash their hands, cover their mouths and nose when coughing or sneezing, wear masks in crowded spaces, and stay home when unwell.

"The public is encouraged to follow preventive measures and rely on official communication channels for updates," added Amoth.