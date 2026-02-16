New technology improves survival prospects for sickle cell patients

According to the WHO, an estimated 14,000 children are born with sickle cell disease annually in Kenya. [Courtesy]

For many families in Kisumu County, the birth of a child brings both joy and fear. For those whose children are diagnosed with sickle cell disease (SCD), every day becomes a struggle against a silent, life-threatening condition that affects millions across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Yet, a glimmer of hope has emerged with the commissioning of the Spectra Optia Apheresis Machine at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH), permanently installed at the Victoria Annex.

The system, installed through a partnership between Conrad Science and Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (BCT), is capable of performing up to 11 different procedures beyond red cell exchange.