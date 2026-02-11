×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

From meeting targets to creating value: Why workplace wasn't designed for humans

Health & Science
 By The Conversation | 4h ago | 4 min read
 

Employee mental health in the workplace. [iStockphoto]

Input. Output. Targets met. Value created. Performance delivered. Strip work down to its essentials and for many people, this is what remains: a machine-like focus on producing, performing and optimising.

The system keeps moving – often with little concern for the human energy, attention and resilience required to keep it running. Over time, this can lead to stress, ill-health, disengagement and burnout. Almost half of employees worldwide say they’re currently burned out and nearly three-quarters of US workers report that workplace stress affects their mental health.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
From meeting targets to creating value: Why workplace wasn't designed for humans
From meeting targets to creating value: Why workplace wasn't designed for humans
Next article
Why US is experiencing largest measles outbreak
Why US is experiencing largest measles outbreak
.

Similar Articles

IUCN launches plan to conserve trans-boundary world heritage sites
By Caroline Chebet 2026-02-10 15:52:28
IUCN launches plan to conserve trans-boundary world heritage sites
Capital projects pose challenge to wildlife conservation, says PS Museiya
By Antony Gitonga 2026-02-10 13:16:35
Capital projects pose challenge to wildlife conservation, says PS Museiya
Kilifi county government in bid to curb maternal, newborn deaths
By Marion Kithi 2026-02-10 13:03:45
Kilifi county government in bid to curb maternal, newborn deaths
.

Latest Articles

From meeting targets to creating value: Why workplace wasn't designed for humans
Premium
From meeting targets to creating value: Why workplace wasn't designed for humans
Health & Science
By The Conversation
2026-02-11 14:46:19
Premium
Why US is experiencing largest measles outbreak
Health & Science
By The Coversation
2026-02-10 15:58:25
IUCN launches plan to conserve trans-boundary world heritage sites
Health & Science
By Caroline Chebet
2026-02-10 15:52:28
Capital projects pose challenge to wildlife conservation, says PS Museiya
Health & Science
By Antony Gitonga
2026-02-10 13:16:35
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenya embraces single-dose HPV vaccine as cervical cancer deaths remain high
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-02-10 10:02:20
Kenya embraces single-dose HPV vaccine as cervical cancer deaths remain high
>Forum integrates mental health, peace building to fight sexual violence
By Benard Orwongo 2026-02-09 18:00:19
Forum integrates mental health, peace building to fight sexual violence
>Artificial Intelligence to transform safety in Kenya's mining sector
By James Wanzala 2026-02-09 07:00:00
Artificial Intelligence to transform safety in Kenya's mining sector
>Reconstructive surgery offers more than treatment of breast cancer
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-02-09 06:00:00
Reconstructive surgery offers more than treatment of breast cancer
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved