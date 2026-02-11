From meeting targets to creating value: Why workplace wasn't designed for humans

Employee mental health in the workplace. [iStockphoto]

Input. Output. Targets met. Value created. Performance delivered. Strip work down to its essentials and for many people, this is what remains: a machine-like focus on producing, performing and optimising.

The system keeps moving – often with little concern for the human energy, attention and resilience required to keep it running. Over time, this can lead to stress, ill-health, disengagement and burnout. Almost half of employees worldwide say they’re currently burned out and nearly three-quarters of US workers report that workplace stress affects their mental health.