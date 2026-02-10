×
IUCN launches plan to conserve trans-boundary world heritage sites

Health & Science
 By Caroline Chebet | 7h ago
 

Pupils plant fruit trees on the slopes of Mt, Elgon. Kenyan and Ugandan governments signed an agreement to conserve Mt Elgon ecosystem, which is a transboundary biosphere reserve [File, Standard]

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has launched a programme to conserve trans-boundary world heritage sites within the continent.

Trans-boundary World Heritage sites are joint, cross-border natural and cultural sites recognised by UNESCO for their shared value.

IUCN said that the programme is aimed at scaling up green economy solutions that generate sustainable livelihoods while strengthening conservation outcomes in selected conservation areas, which include several World Heritage sites.   

“The primary objective of the latest call is to achieve sustainable economic benefits that contribute to landscape sustainability while enabling the achievement of conservation goals in six of the 12 Transfrontier Conservation Areas,” IUCN announced.

These include 10 sites recognised on the UNESCO World Heritage List, both for their cultural and natural values. They include iSimangaliso Wetland Park – Maputo National Park, Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains, Tsodilo and the Richtersveld Cultural and Botanical Landscape.

Collectively, the sites protect some of Africa’s most iconic wildlife, but also some of the highest concentrations of rock art in the world.

“While most of them are not transboundary, their effective management often requires trans-boundary coordination, including for the conservation of ecological corridors, as highlighted in the 2025 IUCN World Heritage Outlook,” IUCN noted.

Last year, the Kenyan and Ugandan governments signed an almost similar agreement to conserve Mt Elgon ecosystem, which is a transboundary biosphere reserve.

The biosphere reserve status, designated under UNESCO’s Man and Biosphere Programme, aims to promote a balanced relationship between nature conservation and sustainable human activities.

Despite its ecological value, the Mt. Elgon Biosphere Reserve faces several challenges, including illegal logging, human encroachment, and human-wildlife conflicts.

The launch of the joint efforts within the trans-boundary biosphere reserve aims to address the issues through joint management efforts, improved law enforcement, and community involvement.

The programme in Mt Elgon also seeks to enhance biodiversity conservation, scientific research, and local community livelihoods. 

