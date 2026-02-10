×
Capital projects pose challenge to wildlife conservation, says PS Museiya

Health & Science
 By Antony Gitonga | 2h ago | 2 min read
 

KWS scientists during the translocation of giraffes from Kedong ranch to Nairobi National Park following the change in land use in the area. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The ongoing capital projects including roads, railways, energy corridors and expanding urban centers pose challenges to wildlife conservation.

The projects have displaced tens of animals while exposing others to poachers, leading to a drop in the number of some species.

Tourism and Wildlife Principal Secretary Silvia Museiya said the changing land-use patterns, tenure systems and population pressures were straining the country’s natural resources.

She warned that these challenges were compounded by global climate change, with erratic weather, prolonged droughts and growing ecosystem stress.

The PS said that the country was undergoing rapid transformation, marked by major infrastructure projects that were reshaping the landscapes.

“While this progress fuels national growth, it also poses challenges for wildlife conservation, particularly for species dependent on large, connected habitats,” she said.

Museiya was however, quick to note that accurate data on wildlife populations, distribution and trends would come in handy in addressing the challenges.

“The Second National Wildlife Census provides critical, science-based information to guide strategies that balance development ambitions with the imperative to safeguard nature,” she said.

On the census, she said that the data and insights would inform government policy, community management, investment opportunities and conservation partnerships.

The PS explained that the data would guide targeted interventions, habitat restoration and expansion of wildlife ranges where needed.

“This will enhance our collective capacity to achieve sustainable development while ensuring wildlife and people coexist harmoniously,” she said.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Director General Erustus Kanga said that despite the challenges, elephant populations have stabilised or increased in key ecosystems such as Tsavo, Amboseli, and Laikipia–Samburu.

Prof Kanga attributed the rising elephant populations to effective anti-poaching and security collaborations between various players in wildlife conservation.

“Rhino numbers continue to recover steadily through protection, translocation and breeding programmes while we have seen gains in hirola, Grevy’s zebra and mountain bongo,” he said.

He said the recently released wildlife census report, would enable KWS to track long-term trends and evaluate conservation outcomes.

“The census will inform the KWS Strategic Plan 2024–2028, the National Wildlife Strategy 2030, Kenya’s commitments under Vision 2030, the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

Wildlife Research and Training Institute Director Patrick Omondi said that the census represented the most comprehensive assessment of Kenya’s wildlife populations, distribution trends and ecosystem health.

The Director revealed that the findings would guide national policy, investment decisions, cross-agency collaboration and community-centered conservation efforts.

“This edition builds on cutting-edge scientific methods, advanced aerial and ground surveys and robust data analytics to provide a clear picture of the state of our iconic species,” he said. 

