Kindiki: Kenya adopts AI, drones in major wildlife conservation reforms

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki presiding over the passing out parade of 147 KWS Cadet Officers at the KWS Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, Taita Taveta County. [PCS]

The government has undertaken ambitious, science-led and community-centered reforms in the conservation of wildlife in the past three years, Deputy President Kindiki Kithure has disclosed.

He said yesterday through the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the government has strengthened security by deploying elite ranger units, expanding the conservation workforce, and modernising surveillance using Artificial Intelligence- enabled systems, drones and satellite-linked patrol tools.

To secure this heritage, the DP also said the government is establishing a world-class National Wildlife Protection and Anti-Poaching Modernization Framework to effectively secure wildlife.

“We are integrating elite ranger units, intelligence-led operations, AI-enabled surveillance, drones, satellite-linked patrol systems, and a modern command-and-control network across protected areas.

"We are also strengthening cross-border cooperation to dismantle international wildlife crime networks and establishing a National Wildlife Forensics and Intelligence Centre to fight poaching with science and precision,” stated Kindiki.

The DP said other measures taken to secure the wildlife resource include the introduction of modern digital radio networks and rapid-response capabilities have been upgraded and intelligence-led operations strengthened.

“Over the past three years, our government through the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife and the KWS has undertaken some of the most ambitious, science-led, and community-centered reforms in our conservation history.

"We have invested in community livelihoods and awareness programmes, reducing human–wildlife conflict and strengthening local ownership of conservation,” he said.

“KWS has modernised its services through the eCitizen payment platform, improving transparency, efficiency, and the visitor experience. These reforms have increased revenue, enabling greater investment in frontline conservation and tourism facilities and positioning Kenya as a global leader in sustainable wildlife management,” added the DP.

Prof Kndiki made the remarks at Manyani Law Enforcement Academy during the pass out parade of KWS cadets officers where a total of 147 young men and women joined the ranks of Kenya’s conservation officers after nine months in paramilitary training.

Kndiki was accompanied by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano and KWS Director General Professor Erastus Kanga.

“Wildlife is not only our heritage. It is a symbol of our sovereignty, a pillar of our global identity, and a powerful engine of our economy," he said.

At the same time, KIndiki disclosed that tourism revenue grew strongly in 2024, restoring global confidence in Kenya.

“Our progress is already visible. Tourism revenue grew strongly in 2024, restoring global confidence in Kenya. We have set a clear target of welcoming five million visitors by 2027. We are diversifying tourism beyond the traditional safari into culture, sports, events, adventure, and MICE tourism, ensuring that growth is broad-based and inclusive,” said Kindiki.

He further said the government approach to wildlife conservation is bold, modern, science-based, and people-centered.

Kindiki further revealed that a key pillar of this transformation is restoring ecological space and connectivity.

“Wildlife has for too long been confined to shrinking islands of land. The government is reversing this trend. Just last month, we approved the Nairobi National Park–Kapiti Wildlife Corridor, reconnecting Kenya’s oldest park to its historic dispersal areas. Other corridors, including Lake Elementaita–Nakuru, are also at advanced stages of implementation,” he said.

The DP remarks come barely a week after President William Ruto launched one of the most significant conservation actions in history—the expansion of the Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary from 92 square kilometre to 3,200 square kilometres, making it the largest rhino sanctuary in the world.

This evidence-led decision restores the black rhino to its historic range and gives the species space to recover and thrive, he said

Kindiki urged all county governments to closely work with KWS to operationalize the potential of dormant parks and reserves, and operationalise these reserves, creating jobs, empowering communities, and generating local revenue.