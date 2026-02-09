Burning reality: Dark skin faces new climate threat

Jua kali artisan chisels metal sheets in the scorching sun of Kibuye Market Kisumu county. [File, Standard]

For eight years, Sylvia Muteshi has worked the tea plantations in Kakamega, western Kenya, starting at dawn and finishing near noon. Working long hours under the sun without shade has taken a visible toll on her skin.

“At first, I did not think much about my skin, but over time I have noticed the changes,” she says. “My skin is darker than it used to be and I have also noticed dark patches forming on my cheeks, marks that do not fade. Some of the other women say it’s from the sun—that the light stains our skin after so many years in the field.