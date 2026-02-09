Reconstructive surgery offers more than treatment of breast cancer

A woman holding a pair of breast implants. [Courtesy]

Lynn Kamau (not her name) recalls walking into the hospital for what she believed was a routine mammogram. There was no pain, no visible warning, nothing that suggested her life was about to tilt in a new direction.

At 42, she was focused on raising her two children, managing a demanding legal career, and living with chronic back pain she had long attributed to an old spinal injury. Breast cancer, or anything close to it, was not on her mind.

“I felt completely fine,” she recalls. “There was no pain, no lump I could feel. I was just doing what women are encouraged to do, going for a routine check.”