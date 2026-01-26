Mediheal loses bid to stop sale of hospital equipment

Mediheal Group of Hospitals in Eldoret on April 23, 2025. [File, Standard]

Mediheal Hospital & Fertility Centre Ltd has lost its bid to stop the attachment and sale of medical equipment after the High Court dismissed its suit for want of prosecution, clearing the way for the repossession and disposal of the disputed assets.

In a ruling delivered on January 20, 2026, Justice Reuben Nyakundi held that Mediheal had failed to take meaningful steps to prosecute the case since filing it in May 2024, despite having secured interim court orders. The judge found the delay prolonged, inexcusable and prejudicial to the defendants.