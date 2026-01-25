AI running rogue: Weaponised algorithms amplify harm against women and girls

Artificial Intelligence. [GettyImages]

She is soft-spoken, graceful and strikingly young, yet her voice carries both poise and pain.

Passionate about women’s rights, 19-year-old Whitney Sally Akinyi, a student at the University of Nairobi’s Faculty of Business and Management Science, speaks with confidence in person.

Online, she is far more cautious, choosing her words carefully and often saying little. That caution was learned the hard way.