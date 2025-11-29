Breaking barriers: Kenyan women in tech graduate with Sh1.3 million boost to drive innovation

Nivedita Sharma-Board Member Standard Chartered, Jean Tina James during the Standard Chartered Futuremakers Women in Tech 8th Cohort graduation ceremony in partnership with Strathmore's iBizAfrica Centre.[Wilberforce Okwiri/Standard]

Despite global progress in technology, women remain underrepresented in the tech ecosystem, often facing barriers in funding, mentorship, and access to networks.

In Kenya, women account for less than 30 per cent of tech founders, highlighting the persistent gender gap in a sector historically dominated by men. According to the World Bank, women-owned businesses in Sub-Saharan Africa contribute up to 13 per cent of GDP but generate 23 per cent less revenue than male-owned firms, revealing a Sh41 trillion opportunity if digital adoption and support for female entrepreneurs are increased.

Bridging this divide has become central to empowering women to leverage technology for sustainable growth and social impact. Opportunities for women in tech have expanded through structured programmes that provide training, mentorship, and funding, enabling founders to turn ideas into viable businesses.

The Standard Chartered Futuremakers Women in Tech programme, run in partnership with Strathmore University’s iBizAfrica Centre, exemplifies this model, offering a platform where women-led businesses access strategic guidance, networks, and financial resources to accelerate growth.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of Cohort 8 of the Women in Tech on Friday, Regina Mukiri, Head of Community Impact and Engagement at Standard Chartered Kenya, Africa, Middle East and Pakistan, said,“Supporting women in tech is not just about business, it is about creating inclusive innovation that benefits society as a whole.”

This year’s graduation ceremony marked the successful completion of Cohort 8, which began with 84 applications. From these, 15 founders were selected to undergo 12 weeks of intensive training, including three masterclasses: Innovates: Leveraging AI for Startup Growth, Lead: Lead with Impact, and a field visit to Bottle Logistics East Africa Limited.

Participants refined their pitches, honed execution strategies, and learned to embed social and ethical considerations into their businesses. Following rigorous assessment, seven standout founders were awarded Sh1.3 million each in recognition of their exceptional business acumen, innovation, and impact.

The seven winners are Etiba East Africa, UzimaNexus, Pollen Patrollers, Tuwe Bora, Busu Skincare, Timao Group, and AshaCare.

Standard Chartered Kenya Board Director Nivi Sharma said, “Every woman graduating today represents resilience, vision, and the power of possibility. It is an honour to celebrate innovators who are breaking barriers and creating impact in their communities.” She added, “Through the Women in Tech Programme, Standard Chartered continues to invest intentionally in women because we know that when women lead, innovation becomes more inclusive, sustainable, and far-reaching. These graduates are setting the pace for Kenya’s future.”

Dr Vincent Ogutu, Vice-Chancellor of Strathmore University, underscored the transformative role of women in technology, stating,“These women are reimagining industries and rewriting the story of African innovation. Their courage, creativity, and commitment to impact reflect the very essence of Strathmore University’s mission to develop leaders who transform society. When women rise in technology, entire communities rise with them.”

The programme also addressed challenges women often face in tech entrepreneurship, including securing funding, balancing motherhood and business, and navigating traditionally male-dominated sectors. Joyce Kibe, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand, and Marketing at Standard Chartered Kenya and Africa, emphasised that supportive networks, mentorship, and inclusive business ecosystems are key to helping women overcome these barriers.

Dr Joseph Sevilla, Director of iLabAfrica at Strathmore University, added,“Our role is to provide the structure and mentorship that allow these innovators to transform ideas into scalable ventures, preparing them for both local and global markets.”

Cohort members also shared their experiences. Caesar Atieno, founder of Czars Healthy Squeeze, recounted how the programme transformed her business approach:“Before this programme, I ran my business purely on passion. Now I understand the importance of structure, financial discipline, and scaling strategically. The mentorship helped me break down numbers, plan for growth, and understand market demand.”

Launched by Standard Chartered in collaboration with Strathmore’s iBizAfrica Centre, the Women in Tech initiative has, since 2017, supported 93 women-led ventures across eight cohorts, providing Sh50.6 million in funding and extensive non-financial support such as mentorship, coaching, business advisory, and networking opportunities. Alumni have gone on to create, on average, three new jobs per business, generating 280 jobs in total. Notable alumni such as Bena Care Ltd, offering home-based nursing care, have achieved over Sh2.47 billion in annual revenue.

The graduation of the 8th cohort signals a continued commitment to nurturing high-impact, tech-enabled women entrepreneurs capable of driving innovation, job creation, and social change across Kenya and the region. The programme reinforces that supporting women in tech is not just a corporate initiative; it is an investment in the country’s inclusive and sustainable economic future.