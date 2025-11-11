×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

New health initiative fills gaps for uninsured residents in Nairobi

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 2h ago | 2 min read
 

Patients attend a free medical camp organised by First Assurance Kenya, GEM Smiles Foundation, Maria Immaculata Hospital and Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital in Riruta, Nairobi. 

A new health initiative targeting underserved communities has provided free medical, dental, and optical services to over 620 residents of Riruta, Nairobi.

During a recent camp at Deliverance Church, participants underwent screenings for blood pressure and blood sugar, as well as five antenatal checks.

More than 700 prescriptions in medical, dental and optical categories were issued, with the dental section treating 218 patients, performing 66 extractions and 84 full-mouth cleaning sessions. Another 68 received oral health consultations.

A total of 436 tubes of toothpaste were distributed for preventive care.

The camp aimed to reach residents left out by low insurance coverage and limited public health services. Common conditions treated included dental caries, plaque build-up, gingivitis and chronic periodontitis.

Special cases included xerostomia, buccal swelling with chronic discharge and aggressive periodontitis.

Organisers recommended strengthening referral pathways and ensuring pharmacy support for future initiatives.

“This initiative shows that partnerships can directly address healthcare access gaps in low-income communities and provide essential services to those who would otherwise go without care,” said Dr Johannes Kitaka, Chief Operating Officer at First Assurance, one of the camp’s organisers.

Jesca Karegua, the company’s marketing head, added, “It is one of the most impactful ways to reach underserved populations and provide them with direct access to healthcare.”

GEM Smiles Foundation, Maria Immaculata Hospital and Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital also participated in the initiative.

According to a report by African Health Business, Kenya’s estimated 52.4 million people have only 25 per cent insurance coverage across private and public schemes.

Dr Kitaka noted that rising living costs make such initiatives critical to reducing health disparities.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
New health initiative fills gaps for uninsured residents in Nairobi
New health initiative fills gaps for uninsured residents in Nairobi
Next article
Health experts push for integrated health action
Health experts push for integrated health action
.

Similar Articles

A mother's joy turns to peril when doctors battle childbirth bleeding
By Maryann Muganda 2025-11-10 08:20:00
A mother's joy turns to peril when doctors battle childbirth bleeding
How to protect your family during cold season
By Ayoki Onyango 2025-11-10 07:58:00
How to protect your family during cold season
Living under pressure: Hidden hypertension risk in your daily life
By Ayoki Onyango 2025-11-10 00:00:00
Living under pressure: Hidden hypertension risk in your daily life
.

Latest Articles

New health initiative fills gaps for uninsured residents in Nairobi
New health initiative fills gaps for uninsured residents in Nairobi
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2025-11-11 13:16:00
Health experts push for integrated health action
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2025-11-10 11:05:28
Premium
A mother's joy turns to peril when doctors battle childbirth bleeding
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2025-11-10 08:20:00
Premium
How to protect your family during cold season
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
2025-11-10 07:58:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Duale names new members to key health sector boards
By Mike Kihaki 2025-11-09 16:16:49
Duale names new members to key health sector boards
>Multi-million research center closes as Lake Naivasha water levels rise
By Antony Gitonga 2025-11-09 12:34:02
Multi-million research center closes as Lake Naivasha water levels rise
>Meru county to procure Sh300 million drugs in bid to boost healtcare
By Phares Mutembei 2025-11-09 12:14:31
Meru county to procure Sh300 million drugs in bid to boost healtcare
>Health experts push for self-reliance as donor funding shrinks
By David Njaaga 2025-11-08 15:18:08
Health experts push for self-reliance as donor funding shrinks
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved