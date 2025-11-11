New health initiative fills gaps for uninsured residents in Nairobi

Patients attend a free medical camp organised by First Assurance Kenya, GEM Smiles Foundation, Maria Immaculata Hospital and Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital in Riruta, Nairobi.

A new health initiative targeting underserved communities has provided free medical, dental, and optical services to over 620 residents of Riruta, Nairobi.

During a recent camp at Deliverance Church, participants underwent screenings for blood pressure and blood sugar, as well as five antenatal checks.

More than 700 prescriptions in medical, dental and optical categories were issued, with the dental section treating 218 patients, performing 66 extractions and 84 full-mouth cleaning sessions. Another 68 received oral health consultations.

A total of 436 tubes of toothpaste were distributed for preventive care.

The camp aimed to reach residents left out by low insurance coverage and limited public health services. Common conditions treated included dental caries, plaque build-up, gingivitis and chronic periodontitis.

Special cases included xerostomia, buccal swelling with chronic discharge and aggressive periodontitis.

Organisers recommended strengthening referral pathways and ensuring pharmacy support for future initiatives.

“This initiative shows that partnerships can directly address healthcare access gaps in low-income communities and provide essential services to those who would otherwise go without care,” said Dr Johannes Kitaka, Chief Operating Officer at First Assurance, one of the camp’s organisers.

Jesca Karegua, the company’s marketing head, added, “It is one of the most impactful ways to reach underserved populations and provide them with direct access to healthcare.”

GEM Smiles Foundation, Maria Immaculata Hospital and Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital also participated in the initiative.

According to a report by African Health Business, Kenya’s estimated 52.4 million people have only 25 per cent insurance coverage across private and public schemes.

Dr Kitaka noted that rising living costs make such initiatives critical to reducing health disparities.