Nairobi to host key longevity and wellness summit

Health & Science
 By James Wanzala | 1w ago
 Entim Sidai Wellness Centre and Spa. [Photo, Standard]

Kenya will be at the heart of the global conversation on healthspan, performance and the science of living well next week.

This will be through Longevity Unlocked, which makes its African debut.

The event, which will take place on August 30 this year, at Entim Sidai Wellness Sanctuary in Karen, Nairobi, will gather global and local thought leaders to explore longevity, vitality and biohacking.

Biohacking is a lifestyle self-improvement that may involve making incremental changes to one's body, diet and lifestyle to improve one's health and well-being.

According to reports, the longevity and wellness industry is projected to reach $610 billion (Sh77.4 trillion) globally by 2030.

ALSO READ: Gorgeous family home built by former Director of Medical Services now a spa and hotel owned by Tuju

Headlining the conference will be two renowned speakers, Dr Elie Abirached, an expert in precision medicine and advanced health optimisation and Emilian Popa, an entrepreneur and investor in healthtech innovation.

The two will deliver practical insights into strategies for extending healthspan, the number of healthy and productive years we live.

Longevity, vitality and biohacking, once niche topics, are fast becoming mainstream as people around the world invest in ways to not only live longer but thrive at every age.

Biohacking alone, from wearables to personalised nutrition, is seeing explosive growth, with Africa beginning to embrace the trend through rising interest in wellness, preventive care, and tech-driven health solutions.

"Kenya is uniquely positioned to be a regional hub for this conversation. We have the talent, innovation, and an increasingly health-conscious population ready to lead the way in Africa," said Farah Esmail, host of Longevity Unlocked.

The inaugural event will feature expert panels, immersive workshops, and networking opportunities designed to give participants actionable tools to improve energy, mental clarity, physical performance and overall wellbeing.

The event is sponsored by I&M Bank, which is committed to advancing innovation, wellness and impact across Africa.

According to the organiser, the event will be the beginning of a movement that will shape how Africa approaches health, performance and quality of life.

.

