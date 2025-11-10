How one egg a day could help Kenya fight malnutrition

Chicken kienyeji eggs. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Eggs are the ultimate everyday food – portable, affordable, easy to cook and store, and packed with nutrients most Kenyans need more of. Yet Kenya’s per-capita egg supply remains marginal.

According to Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) data, Kenya’s per-capita egg consumption stood at just 1.42 kilogrammes in 2021 – roughly 24 eggs per person per year, or less than one egg every two weeks.

So why aren’t we eating more eggs?